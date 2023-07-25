Flea bite destroyed Michael’s whole life – what is behind typhus

It sounds like the storyline of a bad movie. In mid-June, 35-year-old American Michael Kohlhof from Houston, Texas, suddenly felt very ill, as if he had a severe flu. When his family took him to the emergency room of a hospital, the doctors were initially puzzled. It certainly wasn’t the flu.

Flu symptoms and septic shock

Even before it was clear what was wrong with the young man, his condition deteriorated dramatically. He went into septic shock. This leads to blood poisoning due to pathogens and, as a result, to a dangerous drop in blood pressure and an undersupply of organs and tissue. Micheal was immediately taken to the intensive care unit, where he was artificially ventilated and the doctors fought for his life with a cocktail of drugs.

Hope that he survived faded. The family was quickly summoned to say goodbye to Michael. But a few days later, the miracle came: His condition stabilized so that the doctors were actually able to wake Michael from the artificial coma. In the meantime, the cause of his suffering was also clear: Michael suffered from typhus transmitted by a single flea bite.

Flea bite symptoms of typhus

Murine’s typhus is an infectious disease that can occur anywhere in the world, but rarely. It is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia typhi, for which cats, rats, mice and other rodents are the natural reservoirs according to “MSD Manuals”. The pathogen is then transmitted to humans through flea bites. Due to the reduction in the rat population, however, the disease occurs significantly less.

After an incubation period of six to 18 days, the following symptoms appear in humans:

chills headache fever lasting about 12 days and a widespread rash in 35 percent of cases also cough

Serious complications possible

According to “Doccheck”, the infection can also lead to serious complications such as

problems with breathing yellowing of the skin confusion seizures vomiting blood etc.

According to this, around ten percent of the patients who have to be treated in the hospital also end up in the intensive care unit. However, older and pre-existing people are primarily affected by severe courses. Children often have few symptoms.

Amputation of hands and parts of feet for vasopressors

It is unclear why Michael had this difficult course. But the young man had to accept other bad health setbacks. So-called vasopressors, i.e. drugs that increase blood pressure, were used in the treatment of septic shock. They lead to narrowing of the blood vessels. This improves the heart’s ability to contract and pump.

Although this treatment ensured his survival, it meant that the tissue on Michael’s hands and feet was damaged. A well-known, dangerous side effect of this treatment, because vasopressors can interrupt blood flow in the extremities in particular.

As a result, so-called dry gangrene developed in Michael, in which the tissue shrinks due to water loss and turns black – this is also referred to as “mummification”. According to ” Doccheck “, for example, the smoker’s leg and the diabetic foot are examples of dry gangrene. Due to this tissue damage, Michael had to have both hands including his forearm and parts of his feet removed.

No health insurance – mother collects donations for her son

Whether further tissue has to be removed is not yet clear. This is written by his mother, JLeene Hardaway, who launched a fundraiser for her son on Gofundme last week. “Michael is strong and will have to undergo a lot of surgery, therapy and rehabilitation to be able to participate in daily life again,” she writes there. Because he has no health insurance.

The last thing she wanted was for him to worry about finances. Because the costs for Michael’s treatment are extremely high. “Your support will ease the burden of medical bills, lifelong prosthetics, therapy and other treatments — allowing us to focus fully on Michael’s future and well-being,” she continues.

The donation platform has already raised more than $78,000 – the goal for donations is $300,000. “We are forever grateful for your support.”

