Flick: “With the reform of care for the elderly there is a risk that the terminally ill will be considered no longer sick”





“An important step forward”. Thus a note of the Coordination for the right to health care for sick and non self-sufficient people (CDSA) defined the conference held on Wednesday 17 May in Rome, entitled The non self-sufficiency of the elderly is a health problem. According to the organizers, in the interventions of the jurists and experts present and in the messages of the representatives of the Government and Parliament “the concerns about the fate of the elderly dependent patients, as outlined in Delegated law n. 33 approved on 23 March, Delegations to the Government regarding policies in favor of the elderly”.

Especially second Maria Grazia Breda e Laura Valsecchirepresentatives of the CDSA the words of the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontanaand the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci“are a precious confirmation of theenforceability of the right to health protection of sick elderly people who are not self-sufficient. Their messages reaffirm the need not to compressor worse cancel, the competence of health, guaranteed by SSN, in favor of less protective areas for the sick, such as that of social assistance, as outlined in the Delegated Law n. 33”.

All the occupied places in the Refectory Hall of the Library of the Chamber of Deputies by representatives of associations, the third sector and the trade union and parliamentarians. “A success that confirmed the relevance and delicacy of the topics under discussion, on which distinguished jurists and experts have contributed to clarifying”, comments the organization. In particular John Mary Flickjurist and president emeritus of the Constitutional Court with regard to the text of law 33 reported: “The risk that incurable patients are considered no more sicktherefore within thearticle 32 of the Constitutionwhich ensures health protection as fundamental rightbut are treated as a social problem to be entrusted to social assistance. The question is even more serious at a time, such as the present, in which the essential levels of health and social-health care are guaranteed for everyone, even though they are much more feasible, while the scope of the Lep (the levels of services that concern all social rights) is stormy, Undefined e full of problems. Getting out of the safe ground of the health and social-healthcare sector, as envisaged by law 33, is equivalent to one subtraction of protections for chronically ill people who are not self-sufficient, who instead must be kept in the dimension of

health protection for all their needs”.

For its part Piero Secretogeriatrician, national councilor sweat (Italian Society of Hospital and Territory Geriatrics) underlined the clinical condition of non self-sufficient patients pertaining today to health and social care facilities: “In recent years, the type of patients admitted to the facilities has changed in terms of increased health needs: they are more and more seriously ill cognitively and functionally. However, in parallel we see the slide from the health guarantee for all patients and to one access selection based on socio-economic parameters. The economic condition must never be prejudicial to the health and social-health intervention on the non self-sufficient patient, especially the demented. We can’t surrender toinstitutional ageism for which the patient is not curable, therefore he is not worthy of receiving treatment like other more deserving patients”.

As they also pointed out Breda e Valsecchi: “The comparison between jurists, doctors and

social organizations defending the rights of non self-sufficient sick elderly people clarified the strong need to maintain the competence of taking charge of non self-sufficient sick elderly people in the health sector, governed by the legg 833 part 1978which established the National Health Service come on Leah. A care that responds to their health protection needs in all phases of the disease, even in those of chronicity and protective interventions in the elementary functions of life: nutrition, hydration, hygiene, mobilisation, monitoring of treatments and therapies… The wish of the CDSA is twofold: towards the Governmentfor a writing of the implementing decrees of law 33 which recognizes the full competence of the Service

National Health Service on non self-sufficient patients; towards the Parliamentariansso that they do not let their guard down on the fundamental issue of protecting the health of non-self-sufficient patients, even with punctual reminders and addresses on the writing of decrees”.