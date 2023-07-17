flights distributed in five other airports and bus-breaking latest news

The fire in an area of ​​Catania airport and the closure of one of the busiest terminals in the country pushes airlines to review flight scheduling by canceling some frequencies and moving others to neighboring airports. But at least for Monday 17 July there will be inconvenience for travelers given the organizational complexity. The people involved should be around 33,000 a day.

In the hours following the fire, a sort of permanent meeting was activated between the carriers, the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), Assoclearance and the local authorities. The plants in Comiso, Palermo, Trapani, Lamezia Terme and Reggio Calabria will welcome most of the flights initially planned to Catania. In Reggio Calabria runway 15 is also starting to be cleared to make more room for movement.

From there coaches and trains should then take the passengers to their destination.

Programming

At the moment it is not clear how long the closure of Catania will really last. According to the data provided by the specialized ch-aviation platform, 120 departures from the Sicilian airport were expected on Monday 17th.

Two sources contacted by Corriere explain that they are trying to figure out if it is still possible to get some flights to take off already on the afternoon of July 17 – because in fact the runway is intact -, even if officially Sac, the airport management company, explains that it will remain closed until 2 pm on 19 July.

Those who have had the latest updates do not exclude that the complete reopening could take more than a few days.

Eyes on Comiso

In the emergency plan that is taking shape, the focus is particularly on Comiso, a port of call about 100 kilometers from Catania, also managed by Sac. But in the alternative airport – from what we learn – the so-called touch & go can be guaranteed: the aircraft lands in Comiso, drops the passengers, then leaves again empty for Catania to stop where there is a sufficient number of pitches. Then it leaves again for Comiso, embarks the travelers and takes off towards the official destination. According to specialized databases, Ryanair is the most present company with about 40% of the market, followed by Wizz Air (16%), Ita Airways (13%) and easyJet (12%).

Who flies with Ita Airways

The different airlines are still reviewing flight plans. We are working to minimize the inconvenience for passengers following the fire, explains Ita Airways in a statement. Today’s flights to Catania will be rescheduled to Comiso “Pio La Torre” airport. In detail, the company will operate 5 flights from Milan Linate and 5 flights from Rome Fiumicino, to protect passengers who need to reach Sicily without canceling outbound flights to the island. The flights will depart from the “Pio La Torre” airport in ferry flight mode to the Milan and Rome airports, given the impossibility at the Comiso airport to proceed with the boarding and check-in operations. The carrier is also working to strengthen flights from Palermo airport, with the support of land connections which will be guaranteed by local and regional transport operators. Two additional flights are scheduled tonight, one to Rome Fiumicino and one to Milan Linate.

Who flies with Ryanair and Wizz Air

All passengers who have been affected by a cancellation or airport change will be advised of their alternative travel options, Ryanair said. More than a few passengers, however, complain to Corriere about the lack of certain indications from the low cost companies. Wizz Air was forced to cancel most of the flights to and from Catania scheduled for today (July 17, ed), while some flights will be directed to the Comiso airport. All affected passengers are receiving information on scheduling changes, refunds, rebooking and hotel accommodations. In addition, Wizz Air will keep passengers informed of the status of the flights on 18 and 19 July via text message/email. If a passenger has booked his ticket through an agency or other intermediary – continues the note from the carrier – we kindly advise you to contact the latter to obtain timely updates. We also recommend that you check the flight status using the dedicated “Flight Status” function on our website or in the Wizz Air application.

Anyone traveling with easyJet

Like all airlines that operate to and from Catania, easyJet is experiencing some disruption to its flight schedule, the low-cost company explains in a note. We are doing everything we can to minimize inconvenience to our customers, including offering the option of transferring to an alternative flight for free or for your money back. We advise all passengers who are to fly with us from Catania to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker at www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker to get information in real time and avoid going to the airport, as suggested by the local authorities. While the situation is beyond our control, we apologize for any inconvenience caused by the airport closure.

I criticized them

The other delicate aspect is that relating to land transport. In the draft of the emergency plan there is talk of a strengthening by the AST (Sicilian Transport Company) which will deploy additional buses to Comiso, even if it is not clear at the moment how many there will be. The other complexity for the companies derives from the moment: these days the Sicilian airports are almost at their maximum use and therefore there is not a sufficient number of free slots (take-off and landing rights) to absorb all the flights scheduled by/ for Catania. Added to the slots is the fact that the ground assistance currently present may not be sufficient.

(article being updated)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

