Float Therapy Shows Promise in Alleviating Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa, New Study Finds

Float therapy, a treatment where patients are suspended in a pool of warm, salty water in a soundproof room, may help alleviate certain aspects of anorexia nervosa, according to a recent study. Researchers found that women with anorexia often have dysfunctional abilities to perceive and attend to their bodily experiences, and float therapy helps them become more in tune with their body signals. The study included 68 women and girls undergoing treatment for anorexia at a clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Those who participated in float therapy twice a week for four weeks showed significant reductions in body dissatisfaction compared to the control group. The therapy also helped decrease anxiety immediately after the sessions. While the results of the study are promising, experts recommend that patients with anorexia continue with their usual care and see float therapy as an adjunctive treatment. Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder characterized by a distorted perception of body image, intense fear of gaining weight, and abnormally low body weight.

