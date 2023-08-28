Flood and health, the terms reopened for the regional competition for pharmacists in Emilia-Romagna – Health

Pharmacists residing or domiciled in the areas affected by the floods of last May will be able to apply on 18 and 19 September

August 28, 2023 – The terms to participate in the regional competition for pharmacists in Emilia-Romagna. This was decided by the Giunta, led by the president Stefano Bonaccini, following the conversion into law of the flood decree: the pharmacists residing or domiciled in the affected areas fromflood of 1 and 16 May 2023 will be able to apply on 18 and 19 September 2023.

“We have decided – he comments Raffaele Donini, councilor for health policies- to reopen the terms of the competition, which expired on May 19, to give an opportunity to pharmacists in areas hit hard by the flood last May. This competition serves to strengthen the network of pharmacies, important proximity health centers for our system, and we must ensure that participation is as wide as possible”.

Competition

The competition, by qualifications and exam, allows the formation of the four-year ranking list which will be used for the assignment of pharmaceutical offices available for private practice.

In particular, the Region puts a ban on i first 10 places, to which others will be added, for pharmaciesis urban and ruralper enhance the network of these important health principals in Emilia Romagna.

It’s about the first regional competition ordinary banned in Italy, except that of the Marche Region a few years ago which concerned a single rural pharmaceutical site. Thanks to 148 new pharmacies opened after the last competition of 2013 ended in 2022, Emilia-Romagna can now count on 1,377 pharmacies open.

Interested pharmacists can submit the application exclusively via the web via the platform https://concorsofarmacie.regione.emilia-romagna.it/, from 9 am on 18 September to 5 pm on 19 Septemberfollowing the instructions contained in the notice available at the link The deadlines expired on 19 May and now the Emilia-Romagna Region is giving a new chance to pharmacists who on 1 May 2023 had their residence, domicile or registered office or operational headquarters or carried out their work, production or function in the territories indicated in the Flood decree.

Seats available

The locations are distributed as follows on the territory: two rural in province of Bologna (at Bentivoglio and at Pianoro); a rural one in Forlimpopoli, in the province of Forlì-Cesena; two urban in Modenese (Castelfranco Emilia and Spilamberto), two in Piacenza (one rural in Zerba and one to be classified in Cerignale); an urban a Parmaa rural house in Quattro Castella, in the province of Reggio Emiliaand a rural one in Montefiore Conca, in the province of Rimini.

