Flood, around 500 gymnastics kids will train in the temporary gym set up at the fair

Forlì Gymnastics Makes Miraculous Return After Flood

After being devastated by a flood six months ago, Forlì gymnastics has made a triumphant return to its “home” in the city. The gym in via Isonzo, which was heavily damaged by the flood, has been replaced by a temporary gym set up in a pavilion of the Forlì Fair.

The flood, which caused an estimated 700 thousand euros in damage, left around 450-500 athletes without a place to train. However, the Municipality and the Forlì Fair stepped up to provide a temporary solution, allowing the athletes to continue practicing their sport.

“We set up a gym in record time to make up for the shortcomings caused by the flood. It wasn’t easy because the gym in Via Isonzo was created step by step from the needs of the sports clubs, with ad hoc systems and furnishings,” explained deputy mayor Daniele Mezzacapo.

While the recovery work for the gym in via Isonzo will not be immediate, the temporary gym at the fair is equipped with 1,000 square meters of space, bathrooms, changing rooms, and the latest generation equipment approved for international competitions.

“The Forlì Fair, which has returned to profit, makes itself available when called”, added Valerio Roccalbegni, the president of the company. However, some trade fair events will pay the price as they will have one less pavilion available, particularly the animal one which housed the horse arena.

The Municipality’s expenditure for the temporary gym is approximately 200 thousand euros, including the annual rent at the Fair and setups. The companies offering gymnastics in Forlì will not have to pay for utilities, and the Municipality has also invested in the purchase of equipment for 100 thousand euros.

“We have the latest generation equipment approved for international competitions”, said coach Roberto Gilli. “All the equipment will then be moved to the building in via Isonzo when it is recovered.”

The return of Forlì gymnastics is a testament to the resilience and determination of the athletes and the support of the community in overcoming the challenges posed by the devastating flood.

