Flood, here are the useful recommendations to follow to manage the health risk in areas where stagnant water remains following the flood events of recent days

The handbook developed by the Public Health Department of the Romagna Ausl has been validated by the Region’s control room

26 maggio 2023 – To manage the health risk in areas where stagnant water remains after the flood, here are the useful recommendations for volunteers and operators to follow engaged in the field.

He approved them Region After this afternoon’s meeting summoned by the assessor with the Scientific Technical Committee for Community Healthwhich brings together all the subjects involved – on the health front – in the management of the flood emergency in Emilia-Romagna.

The comparison reaffirmed the usefulness of making a series of indications and behaviors available to citizens, operators and volunteers, especially in the case of clearing and cleaning operationsand it was then “validated” the handbook prepared by Department of Public Health of the Romagna Ausl.

Between main indications contained in the health vademecum validated by the Region, the need to protect yourself during clearing and cleaning operations, Of do not expose yourself to risky situations e you do not perform actions or maneuvers that could compromise your own safety or that of other volunteers. Activities which, moreover, must be carried out compatibly with one’s own health conditions and psychophysical abilities and with the appropriate clothing.

Synthesise (162.57 KB)