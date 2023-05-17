Flood in Emilia Romagna: A14 closed, here’s where. Trains, how to know if the journey is cancelled

Bologna, 17 May 2023 – Flood in Emilia Romagna: A14 still closed in two places. This is the situation at 5pm: reopened in the afternoon after 3pm section between Bologna San Lazzaro and the crossroads with the Ravenna branch in the direction of Ancona, the Ravenna Branch is also passable in both directions.

Furthermore, access to the A14 in the Romagna stretch was closed to lorries weighing more than 7.5 tons which travel in a northerly direction with the aim of lightening the traffic in the area and diverting it towards Umbria and subsequently onto the A1.

Cancellations and delays also for trains, here’s how to get information.

Red weather alert in Emilia Romagna on Thursday 18 May

A14 flooded: photo by Marco Santangelo

The still closed sections of the A14:

Between crossroads with the Ravenna and Cesena Nord branch towards Ancona. There are also 5 km of queues at the former compulsory Bologna San Lazzaro exit.

towards Ancona. There are also 5 km of queues at the former compulsory Bologna San Lazzaro exit. Between Rimini Nord and Faenza in the direction of Bologna where there are 7 km queues at the obligatory Rimini Nord exit.

The still closed stations of the A14:

Read more: Cyclone over Emilia Romagna and Marche, the meteorologist: why we are at the center of bad weather and when it will end

Laccess to the A14 in the Romagna section was closed to lorries weighing more than 7.5 tons which travel in a northerly direction with the aim of lightening the traffic in the area and diverting it towards Umbria and subsequently onto the A1. Heavy vehicles, explains Viabilità Italia, will have to use the mandatory exits of Civitanova Marche – to then take the SS77 in the direction of Foligno – or Ancona Nord and then follow the SS76 in the direction of Fabriano and Perugia.

The flood also had an inevitable impact on the train circulation. Travel reduction e delays to high-speed trains, Intercity and regional that run along the AV and conventional lines between Florence and Bologna.

Traffic also remains suspended on the lines

Bologna – Rimini

Bologna – Ravenna

Ferrara – Ravenna – Rimini

Faenza – Ravenna

Faenza – Borgo San Lorenzo

Bologna – Porretta

The red alert has been extended throughout the area for today and the current conditions do not allow the journey to continue by other means. All RFI and Trenitalia structures are in continuous contact with the competent authorities to adopt the necessary measures with the aim of guaranteeing maximum safety of railway traffic.

Passengers with reservations they will receive information by sms or e-mail on your train. It’s possible cancel or reschedule the trip. Traffic and train updates are available on the page web Infomobility of Rfi and Trenitalia.

Assistance to passengers in stations, on board trains and electronically has been enhanced through text messages, emails, the Trenitalia App and websites rfi.it e trenitalia.com.

Information at this Trenitalia link

Here are the closures of the state roads communicated by Anas:

landslide closure SS67, SS65 e SS64

closure due to flooding and flooding risk of the SS 253bis, SS67, SS 65bis e SS726.

Closed the highway 16 ‘Adriatica’ near km 123.300 ad Alfonsine (RA).

‘Adriatica’ near km 123.300 ad (RA). The street state 9 “via Emilia” was reopened to traffic between km 128.550 and km 130.300 at Valsamoggia (BO).

“via Emilia” was reopened to traffic between km 128.550 and km 130.300 at (BO). Along the highway 71 “Umbro Casentinese Romagnola” the section at km 241.700 a. is closed Saracen market (FC).

“Umbro Casentinese Romagnola” the section at km 241.700 a. is closed (FC). The state road 727 bis For those traveling in the direction of Bologna, the “Tangenziale di Forlì” is closed from km 0 to 5 km, while for those traveling in the direction of Rimini it is closed from 1,800 to 3,700 km due to flooding.

For those traveling in the direction of Bologna, the “Tangenziale di Forlì” is closed from km 0 to 5 km, while for those traveling in the direction of Rimini it is closed from 1,800 to 3,700 km due to flooding. In Cà de Fabbri, in the metropolitan city of Bologna is closed to traffic – as a precaution – due to the risk of flooding the Navile la river highway 64 “Porrettana” from km 111.500 to km 114.500.

is closed to traffic – as a precaution – due to the risk of flooding the Navile la river “Porrettana” from km 111.500 to km 114.500. In the territory of San Lazzaro di Savenadue to flooding of the SP48is forbidden to traffic there NSA 313 “di San Lazzaro” from km 3.200 to km 7.900;

Anas also reports that over 240 people and 54 vehicles are active in the emergency.

On the highway 3 bis “Tiberine” (E45) due to the flooding of the town of Case Murate the closure to traffic of the Casemurate junction is ordered. Between Sansepolcro (AR) and Ravenna traffic ban of the heavy vehicles. Compulsory exit at Sansepolcro and continuation on the SS73 towards Arezzo/A1.

It is also specified that – due to the presence of landslides along the SS71 – along the E45 in the section between the Quarto and Sarsina junctions, two-way traffic has been activated on the carriageway towards Rome.