Flood in Emilia Romagna, the government declares a state of emergency. Allocated 10 million euros

Bologna, 4 May 2023 – Less than twenty-four hours from the most difficult day for Emilia-Romagnaflagellata dall’flood which affected the provinces of Bologna e Ravenna causing two dead and hundreds of displaced people, the government ha declared a state of emergency national and will allocate i first funds for immediate reconstruction.

Flood in Emilia Romagna: what Bagnacavallo looked like on the morning of 4 May 2023 (Corelli)

The decision was made in the late afternoon during the Cabinet at Palazzo Chigi.

The executive chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put on the plate ten million euros, to deal with the most urgent and non-deferable expenses, a consolidated practice in the face of atmospheric events of this kind (for theflood of the Marches last September, for example, the Draghi government allocated 5 million euros).

The damage estimate brought by the floods that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday is still ongoing, as well as the quantification of harvests – not a few, in any case – which will be lost due to the flood.

“The government is acting with the utmost promptness – declared the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci – in agreement with the Region, to deal with a serious situation of danger for the safety of people and the evacuation of numerous families from their homes, due to flooding of watercourses, landslides, flooding, landslides and serious damage to road infrastructure, public and private buildings, hydraulic defense works and the network of essential services. Moreover – added Minister Musumeci in the immediacy of the event – I had signed the decree of extraordinary mobilization of the National Civil Protection Service. We are therefore following the situation from the outset, even with an aerial inspection by the director of our department Fabrizio Curcio. With today’s provision – concludes Musumeci – which has a duration of 12 months, we have also allocated 10 million euros for the most urgent interventions, in agreement with the Region and notwithstanding current legislation”.