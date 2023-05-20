Flood in Romagna, the breeder’s pigs in Lugo are safe: the stables are under water

Emilia Romagna and Marche flood

The desperation of farmers and breeders in Romagna. The appeal of Davide Bacchiega, in the Ravenna area, has been accepted: his three thousand pigs have been saved. But there are many animals, both pets and farms, affected by the flood.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Emilia Romagna and Marche flood

The appeal of a pig farmer of Lugoa municipality in the Ravenna area affected by the floods of the Senio and Santerno rivers, was welcomed and the animals were taken away on a truck from the submerged stables.

We have approx three thousand pigs, from puppies to adults weighing 160 kilos. We have a meter of water inside our stables now and it’s rising. The communication roads are under water. We would need a support farm to at least move the young and try to save them”.

This is the appeal of David Bacchiega, director of the Benfenati farm in Lugo, in Romagna, affected by the flood. “Unfortunately, about fifty died”, says the man, who in the space of a few hours yesterday found himself in water up to one and a half meters high.

Following the farmer’s request, two alternatives were identified where to temporarily house the animals, the first in Russi and the other in Passogatto, a hamlet of Lugo. The operations to bring the pigs to safety were extremely difficult and slow. In the end, however, the beasts are safe.

“You never get used to recovering corpses”: the rescuers in the flood in Emilia Romagna on Fanpage See also Hacker finds unlimited funds loophole in Steam wallet, Valve urgently fixes it | 4Gamers

However, this is not the only distress call for the animals in these dramatic hours for Emilia Romagna. Rescuers also intervened to save a donkey named Sofia and some cavalli from a farm in Russi, Ravenna, and bring them to dry land.

“We are working with everything we can have to help those in an emergency”, says the delegate of the Oipa of Bologna, Jessica Quercioli, who intervened to rescue the team. “We respond to the incessant calls and we arrange relief as far as possible”.

Yesterday the Emergency Unit of Lav he saved 2 puppies from a flooded house also in Russi, in the province of Ravenna: “With the volunteers of Lav Bologna we rescued them, accompanied them to the clinic and as soon as possible we will bring them home to their loved ones”, they explain on social networks, while the previous night the volunteers intervened in a flooded shelter near Imola, where 58 dogs were submerged in water. With the fire brigade all the animals were brought to safety.