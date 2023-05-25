Flood, Meloni and von der Leyen in flight over the affected areas

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is in Emilia Romagna visiting the areas affected by the flood. During her visit she is accompanied by the premier Giorgia Meloni and by the Governor Stefano Bonaccini. Von der Leyen “will assure local institutions and citizens of Europe’s support in this difficult moment”, said the EU Commission spokesman.After flying over the affected areas, joint press point at Bologna airport and then the President of the Commission will continue to Cesena, Meloni to Rome where a new Council of Ministers on the emergency is convened at 6pm

16.23 – The exceptional bad weather of recent days, in addition to the damage from landslides and mudslides in the hilly area of ​​Bologna with an initial estimate of over 10 million euros only for roads and public areas destined to increase, caused a series of minor damages in particular to schools and to the Bologna road system. In the days of the flood there were at least 120 reports in the city’s schools. Many have been resolved with timely intervention by the technicians of the Municipality. There are still some situations on which action is being taken, particularly in older buildings which, as part of the 100 million euro school plan announced in recent months, will be demolished or outdated in the coming years.

15.54 – 42% of the utilized agricultural area (UAA) was affected by flood events. An initial survey of the situation presents a worrying picture as regards the socio-economic fabric linked to agriculture and the agro-food sector of Emilia-Romagna. There are almost 21,000 farms present in the area involved, 49% of the entire region, over 29% are present in municipalities with floods and 19% in those with landslides. Workers in agriculture, hunting and fishing who work in municipalities affected by at least one event number over 41,000 and represent 55% of workers in the sector in the entire region. They are mainly employed in agricultural crops and animal production, active in areas affected by flooding.

15.51 – She landed at Bologna Ursula Von Der Leyen airport. A few minutes later, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, also landed on a flight from Ciampino. To welcome them Stefano Bonaccini, the prefect of Bologna, Attilio Visconti, and the head of the civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio. The delegation immediately flew off for an aerial reconnaissance – in an Air Force helicopter – of the areas of Emilia-Romagna affected by floods, landslides and mudslides.

