Flood, Meloni and von der Leyen in flight over the affected areas

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is in Emilia Romagna visiting the areas affected by the flood, During her visit she is accompanied by the premier Giorgia Meloni and by the Governor Stefano Bonaccini. Von der Leyen “will assure local institutions and citizens of Europe’s support in this difficult moment”, said the EU Commission spokesman.After flying over the affected areas, joint press point at Bologna airport and then the President of the Commission will plan for Cesena, Meloni for Rome where a new Council of Ministers on the emergency is convened at 6pm

Music school destroyed in Faenza: ‘incalculable damage’

15.54 – 42% of the utilized agricultural area (UAA) was affected by flood events. An initial survey of the situation presents a worrying picture as regards the socio-economic fabric linked to agriculture and the agro-food sector of Emilia-Romagna. There are almost 21,000 farms present in the area involved, 49% of the entire region, over 29% are present in municipalities with floods and 19% in those with landslides. Workers in agriculture, hunting and fishing who work in municipalities affected by at least one event number over 41,000 and represent 55% of workers in the sector in the entire region. They are mainly employed in agricultural crops and animal production, active in areas affected by flooding.

15.51 – Ursula Von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has landed at Bologna airport. A few minutes later, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, also landed on a flight from Ciampino. To welcome them, the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the prefect of Bologna, Attilio Visconti, and the head of civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio. The delegation immediately flew off for an aerial reconnaissance – in an Air Force helicopter – of the areas of Emilia-Romagna affected by floods, landslides and mudslides. Upon return, a press point will take place at Bologna airport

