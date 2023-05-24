Flood: tension over the commissioner, center-right against Bonaccini – Politics

In Emilia Romagna, the center-right has expressed itself unitedly against the appointment of Stefano Bonaccini as commissioner for reconstruction after the flood. It was only a vote against a motion by the Democratic Party in the regional council, but it shows the discontent that has also mounted in Rome in recent days in the face of the hypothesis that Palazzo Chigi wanted to entrust the job to the governor. An increasingly difficult scenario, executive sources admit. It is a tug of war that everyone wanted to avoid and which instead is raising tension on the Rome-Bologna axis, while in the Region they are starting to count the damage, “over 7 billion”and are preparing to welcome the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who will fly over the flooded areas on Thursday with Giorgia Meloni and Bonaccini himself.

They will take off from Bologna in the early afternoon and a press point will be held on return. Then, while Bonaccini and von der Leyen will continue by helicopter to Cesena and Forlì, the premier (who was also in the flooded areas on Sunday) will return to the capital for a Council of Ministers convened at 6pm. Two days after the one who launched measures and aid for “over two billion euros”. That text is still being defined, in the latest drafts several articles are being verified.

Up to 900 euros will be allocated for displaced families, announced the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci. The new meeting “will have to take further decisions on the management of the emergency in the areas affected by bad weather”, Palazzo Chigi announced. On the agenda at the moment there are only “miscellaneous and possible”. The state of emergency should be extended to the municipalities of Marche and Tuscany affected by the wave of bad weather, but there are those who do not rule out new measures. Difficult, if not impossible, to proceed with the appointment of the commissioner for reconstruction, even if the idea is spreading among the center-right that in the end they will opt for an area technician. “It is not on the agenda, we are still in the emergency phase – Musumeci clarified in Parliament -. Usually the emergency phase lasts a year, at least this is the period I have foreseen in the ordinance”.

From the territory, however, there is strong pressure, a request to hurry, as after the 2012 earthquake, when the Monti government took ten days to charge the then governor Vasco Errani, in the aftermath of the second destructive shock. The vice president of Emilia Romagna Irene Priolo, who is delegated for civil protection, spoke of damages of “over 7 billion” while waiting for a precise estimate. The 2 billion allocated by the government go mainly to businesses, but soon we will have to think about infrastructure. After listening to Meloni yesterday at Palazzo Chigi, alongside the mayors and social partners of the region, expressing satisfaction with the initial responses provided by the government, Bonaccini in Bologna in the Regional Council used decidedly more peremptory tones. “We need immediate resources to rebuild the roads, block the landslides, restore the embankments. We need to do these things before the autumn, otherwise – he warned – not an extraordinary event but an ordinary one will get us into trouble. With these times and these levels of detail is it possible that these works could be designed, contracted and built by a commissioner in Rome?”.

Then the president of the Democratic Party underlined that “a regional president is generally appointed as commissioner, as colleagues from the center-right such as Zaia, Occhiuto, Toti say”. And he added: “We need to take care of Romagna, not the political balance of the appointments”. From the League they ensure that there is “no veto or antipathy towards anyone” and it is hoped “that the appointment will take place as soon as possible”. But more sources than the majority say that Matteo Salvini’s party is the coldest one towards Bonaccini, in line with the Romagna front of FdI. Center-right governors certainly don’t think so. For that of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, “the commissioner powers must go to those who have a popular mandate in order to be able to exercise it with full legitimacy”.