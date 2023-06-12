flooded streets. Here are the areas most affected

Water bomb are Roma. A violent storm hit the capital starting at 19.00 this evening. The phenomena gradually spread over various districts. Among the most affected areas Northern Rome, where hail and flooded roads are reported. But also to Old Town the rain is creating a lot of inconvenience.

A violent storm hit Sezzein the province of Latina, causing flooding of some roads, with cars stranded, and countryside. Some houses in the Suso area have remained isolated. The emergency in the municipality was also triggered by some landslides and the flooding of streams. The mayor of the center of the Lepini mountains, Lidano Lucidi, has invited the population not to leave their homes. The storm lasted just over an hour, discharging about 100 mm of water. The station was also flooded as well as numerous roads that were effectively impassable especially in the areas of Sezze Scalo, Sermoneta and Suso.

But also in other areas of the region Lazio the climate seems unstable. Many wonder if this summer will come or if we will have to get used to a season characterized by the alternation of sun and rain. Stthat foreseen 2mm of rain in the next few hours. During today the maximum temperature recorded will be 28°C, the minimum 20°C, the zero degree point will settle at 3334m. The winds will be moderate in the morning and will come from the North-Northeast, moderate in the afternoon and will come from the West-Northwest. No weather warning present.

Yellow alert in 11 regions, that’s where

Ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk / Yellow alert:

Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope; Emilia Romagna: Romagna coast, Bolognese plain, Low hills and Romagna plain

Ordinary criticality due to thunderstorm risk/Yellow Alert:

Abruzzo: Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin; Basilicata: Bus-A2, Bus-A1, Bus-E2, Bus-D, Bus-E1, Bus-C, Bus-B; Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope; Lazio: Rieti Apennines, Liri Basin, Southern Coastal Basins, Aniene; Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro; Puglia: Lower Ofanto, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Puglia Bradanica, Sub-Apennines Dauno

Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk / Yellow alert:

Abruzzo: Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin; Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope; Emilia Romagna: Central Emilian hill; Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro

