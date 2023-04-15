Flooding in Rome. 8 families evacuated

breaking latest news – Inconvenience at the hospital Sandro Pertini for water infiltration in the Orthopedics department. It was necessary to evacuate 8 patients and transfer them to the surgical ward. In via dei Prati Fiscali it was also necessary to help the guests of a flooded hotel from the rain.

Strong inconvenience also along line A of the metropolitan where a black out caused the partial closure of the Furio Camillo station, and the flooding caused the closure of the Subaugusta station.

Flooded Rome, stranded motorists

A motorist was rescued by the fire brigade after being stuck with his car in a flooded underpass between via dei Prati Fiscali and via Salaria. In the southern area of ​​the province of Frosinone, the rain caused the flooding of the Cassino-Formia highway, near the municipality of Ausonia, on the border with the province of Latina.

Numerous motorists were blocked and a queue of over 4 km was created. L’bad weather warning it’s not over and another day of heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow. The perturbation is in fact moving towards the Ionian Sea and the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert bulletin since this night with even more intense rainfall in the Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and Sicily.

Inconvenience in via Prati Fiscali

“We have been at work for a few hours to deal with the consequences of the flooding that affected the Prati Fiscali area: it is the only intervention still in progress among all those that took place during this day characterized by the strong wave of bad weather that hit the city. The situation in the III Municipality was determined by the failure of the lifting system of the Val Melaina sewage system which Acea has already repaired, but which now needs to gradually return to full functionality. The failure and the consequent flooding unfortunately forced the evacuation of some households residing in Vicolo dei Prati Fiscali and in via di Val Melaina“. The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri writes it in a post on Facebook.

“Everyone was promptly guaranteed temporary accommodation in the hotel”, he adds, thanking “the Fire Brigade, the operators and volunteers of the Civil Protection, the agents of the Local Police who were immediately at the side of all those who needed rescue and to whom our solidarity and our support goes. I also thank the councilor Segnalini and the President of the III Municipality Paolo Marchionne – concludes Gualtieri – who immediately arrived on site to monitor and deal with the inconvenience caused by this situation “.

