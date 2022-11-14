A real puzzle. The police investigators who have been dealing with the case since last Friday are convinced of this. Since that is – shortly after 3 pm on a normal afternoon – the steering wheel agents intervened after being called by some employees of a gym outside the historic center: the two attendants had, in fact, just discovered something disturbing. And even the policemen, albeit already warned by the operations room of 112 Nue, thought the same. Because – objectively – being in front of a calf’s head is not exactly a common image. Even if the head – as a result of the subsequent inspection – resulted embalmed: someone had placed it in one of the men’s changing rooms and then disappeared into thin air.

What significance can have what happened in these hours matter of investigation by the investigators. Of course, in the first place, the police officers, after having sealed the stuffed calf’s head, took care to reconstruct the story by starting to make the first checks. To begin with, the two employees who had made the macabre discovery were heard: both women – a 39-year-old Florentine and a 42-year-old Romanian – explained that they had never had problems with anyone and that no one had ever complained of something with them. Not only that: the agents have reconstructed a very important detail that could prove to be of vital importance in the coming days. In fact, the policemen – hearing the sportsmen who were present in the gym – they found that one of them changed at 12.20 but when he returned there, to go to the bathroom, around 13, he noticed that the head was present. A clear sign that whoever placed that head did so within half an hour. Whether it’s a macabre joke or a warning, what the police will have to understand in the next few hours.