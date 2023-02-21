Florence, February 20, 2023 – A new tragedy on the road a Firenze break a young man’s dreams. A 21-year-old died in the Tuscan capital on Monday 20 February. On Saturday 18 February he had been involved in an accident in via delle Panche.

He had lost control of his scooter and crashed into a pole. Rescued, he had been transferred from 118 to hospital Careggi.

Here the doctors tried to save him but his conditions had immediately proved desperate.

The family members, according to what they learned, would have given their consent to organ harvesting. We are now trying to understand what happened and why the boy fell. The findings and investigations are of the Municipal police from Florence.