Florence, Kataleya disappeared. The tension rises | Missing +24 hours from Hotel Astor | The phone call: “I have it” then nothing

Concern is growing over the disappearance of little Kataleya Mia Alvarez, the 5-year-old girl who vanished into thin air yesterday afternoon around 3.00 pm from the former Hotel Astor, an occupied hotel in Florence in the Novoli area. At the moment the search has extended throughout the city. According to his relativesthe child she wore a white polo shirt and purple trousers and would be 115cm tall.

And as the hours go by, all the hypotheses are being examined, among the most accredited ones that of the possible kidnapping. The little one is removed from home after an argument with some peers with which he was playing. Her mother was not present at the time of her disappearance. When the woman returned on Saturday afternoon, she did not find her and therefore filed a complaint with the carabinieri.

Tthe appeals spread through social networks were very ancient in the hope of finding the child as soon as possible. One of all that of Piera Maggio, mother of Denise Pipitone, who expressed solidarity with Kataleya’s mother. The searches were immediately started with the help of the canine units in the occupied buildings near the area where the minor disappeared, along the Mugnone river and inside the Parco delle Cascine. All with negative results.

Checks on a phone call and neighborhood cameras

Investigations into a phone call are underway who reportedly received the baby’s mother, Katherine Alvarez. The woman let the police know that a man with a Latin American accent would have contacted her telling her that he had little Kataleya. “It’s impossible for her to get lost by herself, someone grabbed her and took her away. I told the carabinieri who could this person be ”- her mother told reporters.

A public camera aimed at via Boccherini, north side of the former hotel, shows her leaving the courtyard gate alone and then re-entering it. Did someone lure her out of her? The gate is not tight and opens easily. Other images, the carabinieri report, show the comings and goings of adults, all occupants. Investigators are analyzing the footage in hopes of gathering any clues.

Garbage bin inspections

In the afternoon they were inspected, looking for any clues and the separate waste bins in via Boccherini in front of the gate of the former Astor hotel were seized. The whole area has been searched since last night also with the help of molecular dogs. In the morning, however, one of the containers had been emptied by a compactor truck.

The Astor Hotel with 100 occupants

The former Astor hotel, in via Maragliano, in the Novoli district, in the northern area of ​​Florence, closed the accommodation business at the end of 2020. The building has been occupied since September 2022, when it was the housing struggle movement that entered the building.

At the time, about seventy people entered, including Italians, Hungarians, Romanians and Peruvians, including about thirty minors. Today there would be about a hundred people present. A definitive solution for the occupiers has not been found since then. The property has repeatedly asked for the eviction, which was also joined by the residents of the area, worry about the illegal situation.

Even the mayor Dario Nardella, already last September, had asked for the eviction and the matter had been discussed during a provincial committee for public order and safety convened in the prefecture. Last March in the former hotel there was a massive brawl with sticks and bottles and also a dog chaser to compete for accommodation: four Peruvians, aged between 20 and 30, were reported, two of whom ended up in hospital for bruises.

At the end of May a woman had ‘flown’ down from the second floor of the former hotel, apparently fleeing yet another quarrel, reporting only minor injuries and bruises.