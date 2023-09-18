Florence Lions Club Celebrates 70th Year with Donation of Fitness Area for Elderly in Horticulture Garden

Lions Club Firenze Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Donation to City

FLORENCE – The Lions Club Firenze recently celebrated its 70th year since its foundation with a special gift to the city. The club, known for its commitment to serving others, has always had a careful vision of the Florentine community and aims to improve it in multiple ways.

Over the years, the Lions Club Firenze has actively followed the city’s development and addressed critical issues. On previous milestone anniversaries, the club illuminated the Fountain of Neptune and donated a bronze high relief dedicated to Amerigo Vespucci to the Florence airport.

This year, on the occasion of their 70th anniversary, the Lions Club Firenze decided to donate an equipped “Fitness Area” to the city. The area, located in the Horticulture garden, is dedicated to the elderly but open to all. The Municipality of Florence fully supported and endorsed this project.

On Sunday, September 17, in honor of the National Day for Health and Well-being in Cities and Sport City Day 2023, an equipment and Nordic Walking test morning was organized and open to the entire population. Prominent individuals who supported the event included Sports Councilor Cosimo Guccione, Lions Club Firenze President Federica Zolfanelli, and Nordic Walking Association Tuscany President Giovanni Rascal. They all emphasized the importance of physical activity in promoting health and well-being in the city, with a particular focus on the elderly population.

The attention to the elderly is crucial as the population of individuals over sixty-five years old is steadily increasing. As of January 1, 2023, there are 14 million 177 thousand elderly individuals, accounting for 24.1 percent of the total population. This demographic group’s health and well-being are significant factors in maintaining a balanced society, and physical activity plays a vital role.

This event highlighted the importance of collaboration with institutions and other associations to promote intelligent policies that encourage prevention, healthy lifestyles, environmental sustainability, and active aging. The goal is to ensure a healthy and active third age, promoting overall health and well-being in cities. It aligns with the G20 Rome Leaders declaration, which emphasizes the need to improve sustainability, health, resilience, and well-being in urban contexts.

The Lions Club Firenze recognizes the importance of cities as facilitators of sustainable development and actively supports the UN Agenda 2030 and the Action Plan for People and the Planet. They believe in the need for well-planned and organized cities that prioritize the common good. The club aims to prepare a future on a human scale, starting from cities, and address local problems to promote well-being.

Collaboration with institutions is a strong aspect of the Lions Club Firenze’s program, as they believe in the significant role they play in society. Lions International President Patti Hill emphasizes the power of small acts of service in changing lives and communities. By changing communities, we ultimately change the world.

As the Florence Lions Club continues its commitment to improving the city and the lives of its residents, their donation of the Fitness Area serves as a symbol of their dedication to promoting health, well-being, and an inclusive society for all.

