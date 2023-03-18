Home Health Florence, Mayor Nardella tackles one of the activists who defaced Palazzo Vecchio – The video
“What the f*ck are you doing, what the f*ck are you doing?” With this battle cry, the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella lashed out at one of the Last Generation climate activists, who today have returned to throwing washable paint, smearing Palazzo Vecchio. After the statue in Piazza Duomo, the private jet runways of Malpensa and the works of art smeared, the environmentalists have smeared the facade of the building in red. An action that comes in response “to yesterday’s rejection by the budget commission of the Senate of the Republic of some amendments to a bill that concerns the cutting of various environmentally harmful subsidies”. The traffic policemen, the firefighters and the mayor of the Tuscan capital rushed to the scene, on the front line to clean up the building, armed with a hose with which he began to spray water on the facade, muttering – according to reports Republic – insults against activists: «Barbarians, uncivilized». “Fortune would have it that the restorers were at work at that moment, we used their hydrants to remove the work of these barbarians,” the mayor said.

