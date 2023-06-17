Florence, missing child: the former Astor hotel cleared











June 17, 202315:03

It was clearedex hotel Astorthe occupied building in via Maragliano in Florence from where it is missing little Kata, the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who lives in the building with her family. Numerous law enforcement agencies are employed, including the police, carabinieri, financial police and municipal authorities. The stretch of road overlooked by the former hotel and the side street, via Boccherini, were blocked to traffic and then reopened. The building had been occupied last September, mostly families of Peruvian and Romanian origin live there. At least one hundred people have been removed from the facility. Inspection by Gis experts on Sunday.

Take away over a hundred people The evicted people were distributed “both in and around Florence – said the councilor for welfare of the Municipality of Florence, Sara Funaro -. The numbers are important, we are talking about over one hundred people, but I don’t have the numbers yet We used four reception facilities. Then the social services will carry out the interviews to understand the needs of all the people involved and start the paths of inclusion”.

The occupants left accompanied by the police: among them some women, a man and a child of South American origin. The operations, at least from the outside, were carried out in order, without problems. The eviction was coordinated by the police headquarters, also present with the Digos manager and staff. The firefighters who entered with the equipment to be able to open the doors eventually found closed were also on site. The reorganization of the evicted families, from what has been explained, is the responsibility of the social services of the Municipality of Florence. Mayor Nardella was also present.

Sunday inspection with the Gis at the hotel An in-depth inspection by the carabinieri is scheduled for Sunday in the hotel. The inspection will also be attended by two technicians sent by GIS, experts in the use of high-tech technical equipment.



Friday the carabinieri del Ros they had taken an occupant of the former Hotel Astor. The man, who covers his face with a shirt in the image, is not currently under investigation but would have been heard in the prosecutor’s office as a “person informed of the facts”. During the investigation, several times the carabinieri also with the help of the dog units searched the former hotel in search of the girl or for clues; searches were also carried out in the neighboring building.

