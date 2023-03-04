Yesterday, around 19:00, in via dell’Albero, the State Police arrested a 56-year-old Florentine, accused of aggravated robbery.

In the afternoon, during a service aimed at combating petty crime and predatory crimes in the area of ​​the Santa Maria Novella station, the attention of the agents of the Combating Widespread Crime Section of the Mobile Squad of the Police Headquarters was attracted by a middle-aged man with a bag in tow that he would first scrupulously observe a pharmacy, and then leave.

Several hours later, the Hawks of the Flying Squad intervened in the same area when they recognized the same man with his face distorted by a surgical mask, hastily exiting the same pharmacy in via della Scala, holding an envelope and what at first glance seemed be a knife.

He was promptly stopped by the officers who, after the appropriate checks, confirmed the suspicions regarding the weapon in use by the attacker and found in the envelope he was carrying over 500 euros, the proceeds that he would have stolen from the employee a few moments earlier.

The man, a 56-year-old Florentine, already known to the Police Forces for crimes against property, was taken to the Sollicciano prison and investigations are underway on him as it cannot be excluded that he may be involved in similar episodes all achieved with the same modus operandi, to the detriment of other pharmacies.

According to the investigators, in fact, the author would use various tricks in his shots to misrepresent his external appearance as much as possible: a surgical mask to hide the features of the face and a bag with clothing inside to camouflage “post – crime” his clothing.