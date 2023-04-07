Florence, 7 April 2023 – Dramatic accident street in Via Marconiin the area of Field of Mars. It happened this morning, April 7, shortly after 7 when two cars are collide head-on.

The crash occurred at the intersection between via Galvani and via Marconi. A very strong impact so that one of the two cars overturned. A man immediately appeared in very serious conditions, so much so that he was given cardiac massage on the street for a long time.

Unfortunately, however, his heart stopped beating while rescuers tried to snatch him by any means to death. The victim was 77 years old.

The firefighters and the municipal police intervened on the spot, which cordoned off the area to allow rescue efforts. Also involved a dog, run over after the collision of the cars.

News being updated