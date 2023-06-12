Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts suicide with bleach: I found her dead

According to the autopsy on the victim’s body, Floriana Floris was hit by dozens of blows in the house of Incisa Scapaccino and the death dates back to at least 48 hours before the discovery. The man denied having killed her: Paolo Riccone is now in a pharmacological coma in hospital in Asti.

“I didn’t kill her, I found her already dead” are the only words he managed to say to the investigators Paolo Riccone, the man rescued after a suicide attempt in his home in Incisa Scapaccino, in the province of Asti, where the carabinieri also found the now lifeless body of his partner, Floriana Floris, killed with thirty stab wounds.

At the moment the man is not in custody or formally under investigation but he is strongly suspected that he was the one who killed his partner with about thirty stab wounds and then having watched over his body for at least two days in the house where they lived in Piazza XX Settembre in Incisa Scapaccino.

According to the autopsy on the body of the victim, in fact, the woman was hit by dozens of blows and the death would date back to at least 48 hours earlier of the discovery that took place on Friday after the alarm raised by the victim’s daughter who was no longer able to get in touch with the woman or the man.

Asti, man kills his partner with stabs then attempts suicide See also Respiratory syncytial virus, the nirsevimab antibody in the vaccination schedule in Spain

Worried because she hadn’t been able to contact her mother for days, her daughter, who the 49-year-old had from a previous relationship, called for help from Milan and triggered the alarm. Firefighters and carabinieri opened the door of the house making the terrible discovery. The woman was found dead on the ground floor. The man was upstairs in the same house, with cuts, not deep, on his wrists.

In fact, the 50-year-old attempted to take his own life slitting her wrists and ingesting antidepressant medication and bleach and was taken to the hospital where he is now hospitalized in an induced coma. Only when he wakes up do the investigators count on being able to hear him to get a clearer picture of what happened.

According to what has been ascertained so far, Riccone, who worked in Alessandria as a consultant after various experiences around Italy, he had returned to the family home of Incisa to be able to take care of his father, historic gas station attendant of the town who died in recent weeks after a long illness.

Rich man who had already lost his wife to illness years ago, for some time it seems he suffered from depression and was followed by a psychologist after also losing his mother last year. According to neighbors, however, nothing hinted at what happened. When they found him at home, he was in a state of shock and said he had found his partner already dead.