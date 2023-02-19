Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is sounding the alarm for the 4,400 percent (44-fold) increase in life-threatening effects reported in the state to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

In a letter dated Feb. 15, Ladapo calls on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “foster transparency in healthcare professionals to accurately communicate the risks these vaccines they entail”.

VAERS, jointly run by the FDA and CDC, documents reports of vaccine-related injuries and conditions.

“In Florida alone, we have seen a 1,700% increase in reporting following the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to a 400% increase in vaccine uptake over the same period,” Ladapo’s letter reads. Reports of life-threatening effects increased by 4,400%.” “Not even the H1N1 vaccine has triggered this kind of response,” the letter reads. In 2009, 1,358 reports were made to the VAERS system in Florida during the H1N1 vaccination campaign.

After the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in 2021, 41,473 adverse reaction reports were submitted to VAERS.

In his letter, Ladapo cites a study on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website titled “Serious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination in Randomized Trials in Adults.” The study lists documented reactions, including bleeding disorders, acute heart injury, Bell’s palsy, and encephalitis.

“Claiming that these vaccines are ‘safe and effective,’ while downplaying and ignoring adverse events, is inconceivable,” Ladapo’s letter to federal health officials reads. In addition to the letter, the Florida Department of Health issued a related health advisory. to the safety of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

In short, the lack of clarity continues on the true impact of the adverse effects of the covid vaccines. We are facing a mystery that will probably take years to unravel.