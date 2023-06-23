Home » Florida, the strange symptom of colon cancer: 24-year-old burped continuously
Florida, the strange symptom of colon cancer: 24-year-old burped continuously

Florida, the strange symptom of colon cancer: 24-year-old burped continuously

A 24-year-old girl was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer from the unusual symptom of continuous burping – a rare form that affects two out of 100,000 people a year

Published June 22, 2023

Florida. To a twenty-four year old girl it was diagnosed with colon cancer from the unusual symptom of continuous burp. she only realized something was wrong after she changed her lifestyle to a healthy and active one and saw that the burps persisted.

Stage three colon cancer

The young one is called Bailey McBreen and she is a nurse. Here is her testimony about the discovery of the disease, a rare cancer for someone her age that it affects two people out of a hundred thousand per year.

“I trained five or six times a week consistently for at least fourteen months. The first sign that something was wrong, even though I didn’t know it at the time, was when I started burping excessively. I burped five to ten times a day, it wasn’t normal for me: before I burped very rarely. Initially I didn’t give it too much weight, I didn’t think it could be connected to such a horrible disease, un stage three colon cancer. Getting diagnosed was like an out-of-body experience for me: I felt like I was sitting in the corner of the room watching someone else’s scene. Time seemed to slow down and my heart rate quickened. I was in a state of complete shock.”

The wrong diagnosis

After being emergency operationBailey underwent a cycle of chemotherapy. The young woman said the burps had started at least a year before her diagnosis, but she had ignored them until they subsided. transformed into a painful acid refluxwhich was (also) dismissed by doctors as a consequence of anxiety.

