Florida’s New Law Requires Hospitals to Ask Patients About Immigration Status

Title: Florida Hospitals to Enforce Immigration Status Inquiry as New Law Comes into Effect

Subtitle: Advocacy groups express concerns amidst the implementation of Senate Bill 1718

Date: June 30, Year

Florida hospitals are set to enforce a new law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May, that requires healthcare centers to inquire about patients’ immigration status. The law, set to go into effect on Saturday, July 1, will apply to hospitals that accept Medicaid.

Under the legislation, hospitals will be required to ask patients about their immigration status before admitting them to their care. Additionally, they will need to submit all pertinent documents to the Agency for Health Care Administration, who will utilize this information to determine the annual cost of uncompensated care for undocumented individuals residing in Florida.

The passing of Senate Bill 1718 has raised concerns among various advocacy groups like Hispanic Unity Florida, which aims to reach all immigrants, regardless of legal status, and educate them about their rights. Felipa Pizon, President of Hispanic Unity of Florida, expressed fear among immigrant communities, stating that people are worried about their personal information being reported and potentially affecting their safety.

Carlos Migoya, President of the Jackson Hospital Health System, the third largest public hospital in the United States, addressed the concerns. Migoya assured that personal patient information has never been shared and will not be shared under the new law. He clarified that the information being passed to the state only includes the number of patients and their spending on medical care, which does not compromise individual identities or have any connection to immigration matters.

Migoya further explained that the hospital has been asking patients about their immigration status for years, in order to identify the most suitable financing options and maintain accurate records. He stressed that patients have the right to refuse to answer these questions, and that this remains unchanged despite the new state law.

It is important to note that the law solely applies to hospitals that accept Medicaid funds, without impacting clinics or individual physicians.

As the new law takes effect, hospitals endeavor to implement the requirements without compromising patient privacy or safety. With the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policies, community dialogues and education efforts are crucial in ensuring that individuals understand their rights and receive appropriate healthcare services regardless of their legal status.

