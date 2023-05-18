Flowering shade plants for the garden: These are the prettiest!

You can have a thriving garden even if there is a lot of shade there. Water and sunlight are vital for a plant, but not all plants need the same amount or even very much of it. You can grow beautiful plants even if your garden is in the shade of a building, for example. Discover flowering shade plants for the garden below, which can beautify any dark corner outdoors. Low-light gardens are perfect for growing these stunning plants.

Flowering shade plants for the garden

It may seem difficult to grow plants in dim or partially dark environments, and in some cases it is. With their variegated foliage and flowers, these plants bring bright colors to areas of your garden that receive less direct sunlight year after year.

Tipp: When planting perennials, it is important to ensure that they are not planted too close to a tree trunk. If they continue to compete with the tree for resources, the perennials cannot absorb enough water into their roots to survive.

Perennials for a partially shaded garden – hydrangea

Hydrangeas like the morning sun, but they can’t handle the afternoon heat and humidity of summer. It is best planted in a spot that gets partial shade in the morning and full shade for the rest of the day. This gives the perennials just enough light to thrive.

Plant hardy toad lilies

The beautiful toad lily will add a touch of sophistication to the shady garden you create. This flowering shade perennial is quite easy to grow and has unusual flowers that are sometimes compared to orchids. Many of them have spots ranging from purple to blue. The ‘Tojen’ strain is a popular choice as it produces particularly large lavender-colored buds.

Toad lilies like full to partial shade and do well in evenly moist soil with good drainage.

Evergreen Spotted Lungwort

Lungwort is a beautiful perennial for shade. The silvery dots in the shape of lungs found on the leaves of these flowering shade plants gave the name its origin. The leaves are attractive throughout the growing season, but in spring they’re an especially pretty addition to the clusters of purple, pink, white, or blue flowers.

Tipp: In most cases, herbivores such as deer and rabbits would not eat lungwort because of its hairy leaves.

Flowering shade plants for the garden – Small periwinkle

This plant, which is commonly used as a ground cover, is also known by the name Little Periwinkle known. Lesser periwinkle can survive in full shade, although it does best in partial shade and should never be exposed to full sun.

Fragrant perennial – Lily of the valley

The most fragrant summer perennials are the lily of the valley. This low-maintenance plant only needs a little shade to thrive, but it’s incredibly versatile and can live in both full sun and full shade – it just depends on how well-drained the soil is. Lily of the valley likes moist and warm soil.

Flowering Plants for Shade – Spotted deadnettle

This flowering plant in the lightest shade of purple is perfect if you want to bring more light into some of the shady areas of your garden with little effort. She grows faster in the shade and prefers that environment.

Grow beautiful columbines

Although this flowering plant tolerates light, it abhors the heat. You should therefore plant your plant in partial shade so that it will maintain a cool temperature during the warmest part of the day.

Hardy, free-flowering bedding plants – primroses

Primroses are versatile shade plants that can be used as a splash of color on the lawn, in garden beds or as a bed border along the lawn edge. The most common species are hybrids of the Polyanthus plant that thrive in moist, woody areas.

Flowering shade plants for the garden – fuchsia

The hardy fuchsia is a plant that can grow tall, between 80cm and 1.5m. They produce attractive flowers that hang downwards. The plant blooms throughout the summer in various shades of pink, white, and purple, and some of its flowers are even bicolored. Place this plant in a spot that will protect it from the destructive effects of high winds and the scorching afternoon sun.

Plants for dark corners – foxglove

Foxglove is a woodland native plant that does well in partial shade or shade. There are a multitude of cultivars and variations, each with a different flower color and shape.

Perennial continuous bloomer – Yellow Corydalis

This hardy shade perennial is the plant in the shade garden that flowers the longest. You can enjoy the golden clusters of flowers from the end of April until the first frost. The silvery-green leaves of this colorful shade plant are just as beautiful as the flowers of the yellow Corydalis. If you do not want this plant to spread its seeds throughout the garden, remove the spent flowers before they set seeds. The plant likes full to partial shade and does best in evenly moist soil with good drainage.