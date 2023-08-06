Flowers from August to winter

Above all, if the cemetery is a little further away and cannot be visited regularly, grave plants are in demand that require little care and can also decorate the grave all year round. Which grave plants for the fall can be planted in midsummer or late summer and will still adorn the cemetery at least until late autumn or even winter?

You can now plant the following varieties in August despite the harsher conditions. Not only will some of them grace the grave well into winter, they will bloom again in the coming season, so you’ll have something of them year-round. Others have to be replaced in the spring.

General rules for the autumn grave design with flowers

Plants are spaced farther apart in spring, but not in autumn. Why is that? Spring is the start of the growth phase and the newly planted flowers will now grow luxuriantly in width and height. So they need enough space. At the end of summer or in autumn, however, the growing season ends. So if you then leave too large a gap, the grave planting will look a little bare for the fall. While particularly drought-loving plants have to be planted in summer, autumn and winter offer enough rainy days to also provide those who need a little more moisture. Regular fertilizer is no longer necessary. Native plants are particularly easy to care for, especially evergreen, hardy specimens that require little attention once they have established themselves. Protect the flowers from fallen leaves in the fall. This can start to rot and infect your plants in the process. So rake it away regularly.

Which grave planting for the fall is easy to care for and can be planted now?

Admittedly, the selection is not particularly large, because not many plants like to be planted in the still hot summer. However, there are a few variants for grave planting in August, which will last into winter and are hardy. You can even mix and match the following flowers for a colorful autumn grave planting. Many of the following types of flowers are also suitable for designing the grave planting in the fall with a bowl.

The barbed wire for the autumn grave planting

It doesn’t always have to be colorful flowering species that decorate the graves. There are also those that draw everyone’s attention with their leaves alone. For example, the barbed wire (Leucophyta brownii), also called silver wire, with its silvery gray color. Although the plant does not tolerate low temperatures (it originates from Australia), it still decorates the grave from winter to spring, as the stems do not lose their appearance. You can therefore either display them in the bucket on the grave or cover planted specimens from November and hope for mild temperatures. Then she can definitely get through the winter.

When to plant: August Location: sunny and warm Watering: likes drought, only rarely water, avoid waterlogging Flowers: yellow, from the second year Hardy: no

Plant garden pansies all year round

Once the frost has passed, the popular pansies (Viola) can be planted – and then also until the next frost, so now in August. It also survives cool temperatures and can therefore bloom all winter long, so that with the violet you get the perfect grave plant for autumn/winter and also for All Saints’ Day. In addition, it is easy to care for: it likes regular watering, but if you don’t manage to do it, the plants will recover quite quickly. Especially in autumn the rain should be sufficient. It is best to fertilize every two weeks and, if possible, remove faded flowers to encourage new blooms.

When to plant: from March to October Location: sunny or at least partially shaded (but then not as floriferous) Watering: moderately moist, without waterlogging Flowers: single-colored or two-colored in a wide variety of nuances Winter-hardy: yes, blooms again in spring

Horned violets as grave plants for autumn and winter

Preferred Horned Violets (Viola horned) can be bought in stores all year round and, conveniently, you can plant them as early as March. This not only makes it ideal for year-round planting, but also now for the month of August. In turn, you can also sow seeds in autumn so that new flowers develop in spring. This gives the plant enough time to get used to its new location before the first frost. Horned violets are even more robust than pansies and very easy to care for.

When to plant: from March to October Location: sunny or semi-shady, but bright Watering: moist, avoid waterlogging Flowers: like pansies, only small Hardy: yes, but stops flowering when there is frost

Low-maintenance grave planting: sow daisies now, enjoy flowering in the fall

Normally, hardy daisies (Bellis) sown between June and July, but you can still try now. But don’t wait too long so that the flowers have enough time to grow before the first frost. Sufficient watering is important so that the seeds can germinate and the plants can grow. The flowers are not only available in the classic white color, so you are welcome to vary them here.

When to plant: sow seeds between June and July, at the latest in early August Location: sunny or semi-shady (less flowering in the shade) Watering: water regularly, rain should be sufficient in autumn Flowers: white, red, pink Hardy: yes

Ideas for urn grave, single grave and double grave – heather plants for the end of August

At the end of August, the beautiful heather plants come on the market, mostly even nicely colored. Then you can use them for fall cemetery planting and combine them with the flowers above. Many believe that this is a hardy plant because it seems to bloom beautifully throughout the winter. However, the truth is that the cold just doesn’t affect their appearance, much like barbed wire (a great planting partner, btw). Either way, the heath is a real eye-catcher, even when there is snow.

The following are suitable:

Besenheide (calluna vulgaris) bell heaths (Erica gracilis)

How to care for the fall flowers for the cemetery:

When to plant: end of August Location: sunny or semi-shady Watering: keep moist at first, then water at least moderately Flowers: white, pink or deep pink/purple Hardy: depending on the variety

Colorful chrysanthemums as grave planting ideas for fall

Do you have chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum) in a pot, you should put them on the grave in August or September at the latest. Don’t wait any longer, because the pretty flowers still need some time to grow before the first frost. The popular late summer and fall flowers couldn’t be more perfect for decorating graves in an autumnal way. Once the flowering is over, you can protect the plants from the frost by covering them with fir branches, for example. They can even get through the winter this way.

When to plant: August or September (prepared chrysanthemums from the pot) Location: bright, but without the hot midday sun, semi-shade is better Watering: keep the soil moderately moist Flowers: single or multicolored; filled or filled Hardy: depending on the variety

Cyclamen as grave plants

Whether as an urn grave plant in autumn or for a normal grave, cyclamen are ideal and also very popular. The autumn cyclamen (Cyclamen hederifolium) starts flowering as early as August and from then you can plant it if you have the opportunity to water it regularly so that it can grow. Otherwise, the tubers are planted in April for punctual autumn flowering. Although flowering ends in October, the leaves remain throughout the winter and are also very attractive.

When to plant: depending on the variety, autumn cyclamen possible during flowering Location: bright, but not too sunny Watering: moderate; Let the soil dry out Flowers: One or two colors, white, pink and various shades of red Hardy: Yes, but winter protection in the first year

Modern grave planting for the fall with sedges

From die Segge (Carex) can easily be planted from spring to autumn, it is also a wonderful idea for an autumn grave planting that can be prepared in summer. The ornamental grass provides texture and height to the grave design in the fall and will decorate the grave year round thereafter. As the grass grows somewhat luxuriantly, it is best suited as an autumn grave design for a double grave or as a specimen plant on a single grave or urn grave.

When to Plant: Spring to Fall; September is best though Location: depending on the variety Watering: water moderately Flowers: rather inconspicuous; Grasses available in different colors Hardy: yes

You can find out how to clean the tombstones here.

