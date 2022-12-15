At the moment there are about 10,000 Ligurians at home with the flu: these are the data from the Influnet monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità which has been reporting the evolution of the virus for 25 years.

Professor Giancarlo Icardi, director of the university’s hygiene department, tells Primocanale. “Liguria has gone from the end of last week from a yellow to orange zone in the report, it means that one Ligurian out of every hundred has a flu syndromeit means that we have about 10,000 Ligurians at home allured with the virus”.

“This constant increase that we have been observing for three weeks now leads us to hypothesize that we need to have a couple more weeks of case surge“, confirms Professor Icardi.

Among the sick at the moment there are above all the younger ones, as Professor Matteo Bassetti tells Primocanale, DIAR director of infectious diseases of the Liguria Region: “Today it is affecting a lot of young people, adolescents, young adults who stay home from school and work but hardly go to the doctors’ surgeries or to the hospital. I believe that the worst is yet to come, we will have a multiplier of cases in the next two weeks when we will see the frail and older people affected”.

“I don’t think the way to fight it is to put the mask back on: the best way is to get vaccinated. There’s still time? I do not know. You can go and get vaccinated even in these days but the result is not guaranteed as if it had been done in November”.

In any case, it is the worst flu wave of the last 25 if not 50 years, Bassetti confirms: “Certainly since the report of the higher institute of health has existed, that is since 1999, this is the worst, but going back in time and consulting the available numbers we can say that it is also the worst of the last 50 years. Looking at how steep it is the uphill curve in these first 15 days of December makes me think it’s the most dangerous of the last 50 years”, concludes Bassetti.