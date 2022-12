2/8 ©IPA/Fotogramma

How writes the Cnn, the study was pubblicato sul Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. “Cold air is associated with major viral infections basically because you lose about half of your immunity with a small drop in temperature,” explained Dr. Benjamin Bleier, director of otolaryngology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and an associate professor at Harvard Medical. School of Boston. It is he, together with his team and co-author Mansoor Amiji, of Northeastern University, who made the discovery

THE COMPLETE STUDY