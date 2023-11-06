Flu and Covid: chaos supplements for immune defenses

At this time of year, requests for immune defense supplements increase, which have seen a boom in sales in recent years, also driven by the pandemic. This is demonstrated by the analysis of ‘Integratori&Salute’, the association representing the food supplement sector in Italy, according to which purchases of supplements aimed at strengthening immune defenses have increased by 144% in the last decade.

The role of nutraceuticals

However, it is necessary to clarify the role of taking these nutraceuticals to understand if they can be really useful for the immune system, in view of the flu season and in the event of a new Covid wave, as well as on the symptoms of Long Covid. From arginine to bromelain, from vitamin C to lactoferrin, up to vitamin D, troxerutin and many other common substances, there are dozens of compounds and combinations that a study conducted by the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS – Università Cattolica Campus of Rome, coordinated by Francesco Landidirector of the Aging Sciences Department and past president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG), examined it with the aim of evaluating its potential effects on the immune system, especially in the elderly population with long Covid.

Medicinal herbs and supplements, be careful about interactions with drugs by Paola Emilia Cicerone 24 March 2023

Research

The study, supported in part by the Ministry of Health and published in the journal ‘Clinics in Geriatric Medicine’, can now provide useful information for navigating the sea of ​​supplements on the market, especially those aimed at strengthening the immune system. “In view of the flu season and a possible new Covid wave, the vaccine continues to represent our best form of protection – states Landi -. It is therefore useless to think that these nutraceuticals can replace the vaccine and, furthermore, not all substances are able to stimulate the immune response by strengthening it, if not accompanied by a healthy and balanced diet, regular physical activity and the advice of your doctor, who will be able to indicate the right supplement, in the right dosage, based on your state of health. Health“.

Continuously evolving Covid, the virologist: “Let’s protect ourselves like this”

Arginine and vitamin C

A contribution to clarify the role of nutrients on immune function is the review coordinated by Professor Landi, in which 200 studies were analyzed regarding dozens of natural substances or mixes of substances for which one or more beneficial effects on health had been hypothesized. Among the most solid evidence, the results on two combinations of substances appear to emerge: the mix of arginine and vitamin C and bromelain.

“Arginine is an amino acid produced naturally by the body, which stimulates nitric oxide, a key enzyme for correct immune and vascular function – explains Landi, author of subsequent studies on Bioarginine -. Vitamin C, on the other hand, thanks to a nanotechnology that optimizes absorption without side effects, reduces oxidative stress and improves vascular remodeling with cascading beneficial effects on the entire organism”.

Covid is with us to stay. Here’s how to live with it by Simone Valesini 02 November 2023

Bromelain

Bromelain, an enzyme derived from the fruit and stem of the pineapple, is also considered an anti-inflammatory agent. There is data, although still preliminary, which shows that bromelain is associated with an alleviation of post-Covid symptoms and a significant reduction in C-reactive protein linked to inflammation.

Landi’s invitation is therefore to pay attention to the choice of products used to “strengthen” the immune defenses. “It is right to take advantage of the protective effect of some supplements on health. However, the advice is to talk about it with your doctor to choose the right supplement and to evaluate the opportunity to use it on a case-by-case basis” concludes Landi.

How to get vaccinated against Covid and flu if you don’t belong to the fragile categories? 03 November 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

