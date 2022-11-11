Also in the forty-fourth week of 2022 the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold and higher than those recorded in recent seasons and the estimated cases, compared to the entire Italian population, are about 286,000, for a total of about 813,000 cases from the start of surveillance. THE BULLETIN.

The curve of cases referable to flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy remains stable and always above the base threshold, as in the last Influnet survey. In the 44th week of 2022, from 31 October to 6 November 2022, in fact, the incidence is equal to 4.8 cases per thousand assisted (equal to the previous survey).

The ISS stresses once again that not only influenza viruses, but also other respiratory viruses including rhinoviruses, SARS-CoV, have contributed to the increase in the number of flu-like syndromes in these first weeks of surveillance. 2 and, in part, respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses

Most affected are still children under the age of five in which there is a decrease in the incidence of 15.1 cases per thousand assisted compared to the incidence of 19.6 cases in the previous bulletin.

In the 5-14 age group, on the other hand, the incidence drops to 5.96; in the 15-64 age group at 4.30 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 2.96 cases per thousand assisted. All values ​​similar to the previous survey.

And even in the forty-fourth week of 2022 the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold and higher than those recorded in recent seasons, with a total of about 286,000 sick people, estimated in relation to the entire population, which lead to about 813,000 cases have been registered since the start of surveillance.

Among the Regions that have activated the surveillance, Piedmont, Lombardy, Friuli VG, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo and Sicily recorded a level of incidence of flu-like syndromes above the basal threshold.

Five Regions (PA of Bolzano, Veneto, Campania, Calabria, Sardinia) have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance.

