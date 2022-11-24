Home Health Flu boom among children. Ausl: “Few adhesions to vaccination”
Boom of influence among the little ones. “In the last two weeks we have noticed a significant increase in flu cases especially in the pediatric population, mainly in the range from zero to four years” he explains Alessandra Rampini, Director of Health and Public Hygiene of the Ausl of Piacenza. “Many children in bed sick and, as always, the flu-like syndrome started from the youngest to parents and grandparents”.

Rampini underlines that the “flu vaccination is strongly recommended not only for children with pathologies, but for all those aged from zero to six years – his words -, unfortunately for this age group there are few members of the vaccination campaign”. On the contrary, in the population more accustomed to receiving flu vaccinations where the elderly and frail converge, the trend is positive: “This is important in the prevention of the most serious forms” Rampini points out.

“This year we expect a co-circulation of viruses – says the director of public hygiene -. We expect some people to get both the flu and Covid, or the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or the cocirculation of multiple strains of flu.” In the latter case Rampini points out that “all the strains in circulation are contained in the vaccine which is quadrivalent and protects us very well”. Finally, Rampini recommends joining the vaccination campaign: “Essential to avoid complications and to counter hospital overcrowding”.

