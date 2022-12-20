The holidays are upon us but the flu is ruining Christmas (or at least these days preceding it) for many Italians. The numbers of infections are, in fact, increasing and the flu is unfortunately not the only one circulating viruses. One above all, with which we have learned to live with, is the Covid19 which, alas, is still more present than ever in our daily lives. To live there end of year in complete safety, therefore, you must never let your guard down and maintain good practices such as wearing a mask in closed and crowded places.

After all, Christmas and New Years are the time for big tables with lunches and dinners at which we have the opportunity to meet friends and relatives that we may not be able to see during the year. But how to protect ourselves and others from a possible viral circulation? The first tip is to avoid taking part in the dinner Natalewhich actually opens the holidays, in case you have a cold.

Symptoms such as stuffy or runny nose, cough, maybe even a few lines of fever are alarm bells from do not underestimate. Therefore, it is better to give up an invitation or cancel the appointment at home in order not to risk transmitting the flu to those close to us. To underline the importance of this choice was the well-known virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, who also recommends avoiding excessively several.

No too crowded family gatherings, so, for safeguard health of all (which could also have a positive aspect, if it is a matter of leaving at home that very distant relative that we do not tolerate…). Interviewed by beraking latest news and on the radio, the professor of the State University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs – Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital emphasized the circulation of the Australian flu whose peak It’s scheduled for the holiday season.