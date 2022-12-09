They call them the flu scoundrels, because despite the symptoms they go from medico without doing the swab and so save. But with the risk of infecting others. A phenomenon that is growing, while the number of tests in pharmacies (as confirmed by trade associations) is conspicuously decreasing. Even if, on the part of the health structures, the attention against the Covid stay high.

Influenza cunning, the doctors’ request to swab

Most general practitioners ask for a swab if you have flu symptoms, so as to see if one is positive or not and avoid contagions in the study. A practice that has remained after the pandemic era and has a precautionary purpose. But not everyone respects it: in fact, there are those who still go to the doctor without first having a swab. Some doctors, however, have geared up. “In the study where I go – says Annamaria – most doctors perform the test on their patients for free”. In a period in which bills are increasingly high, and people are trying to cut as much as possible, for many it can make a difference not to pay the approximately 15 euros for a test: especially if there are more than one.

The controversy over home diagnostics

If you are positive for the swab, of course, you cannot go to the doctor. Diagnosis is carried out “remotely”. However, not everyone agrees with this way of working. “My doctor wanted the swab from the pharmacy – says Daniela -, but I had bronchitis”. And the controversy started on social media.

The cases grow

Record-breaking. The flu runs more and more in Italy. In the last week there were almost one million, which also reached the highest incidence since 2009: according to the bulletin of the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS). In the last week, we read, 943,000 Italians were affected by flu-like syndromes. The flu is not only earlier, but has an incidence that in the last week has touched 16 cases per thousand inhabitants, exceeding the peak of all previous seasons, starting from 2009. In total, since the start of monitoring there are 3 .5 million people infected.