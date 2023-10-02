Flu vaccination also in pharmacies – medicine and health, specialists and wellness

Every spade protects | Motivational campaign “Impfopoint” starts

Flu vaccination: Pharmacies advise and vaccinate

Mainz – Just in time for the upcoming flu and cold season, the Rhineland-Palatinate Pharmacists’ Association – LAV has launched an educational campaign to promote flu vaccination. Pharmacies throughout the state will provide advice on flu vaccinations under the motto “Impfopoint” and many pharmacies will offer the vaccination themselves. The Immunopoint campaign is also supported in many other federal states, so that over 12,000 pharmacies nationwide are drawing attention to the important flu vaccination. “We want to play a decisive role with our pharmacies in increasing the vaccination rate,” says Petra Engel-Djabarian, member of the board of the Rhineland-Palatinate Pharmacists’ Association – LAV

Rhineland-Palatinate traditionally has a low vaccination rate when it comes to taking up the flu vaccination. “By offering a low-threshold vaccination in the pharmacy, we may want to appeal to people who do not have a family doctor or who cannot come to be vaccinated during the usual office hours because of their job,” explains Engel-Djabarian. Ensuring that as many people as possible get vaccinated against the flu protects the overall health of the population and protects the healthcare system from additional strain. “The flu vaccination protects me personally, but also those around me in the family, circle of friends or at work from the serious illness.” Older people, pregnant women, chronically ill people and people with weakened immune systems are among the particularly vulnerable groups.

Many pharmacies in Rhineland-Palatinate are well prepared to carry out flu vaccinations. Many of them have already received comprehensive and additional qualifications in recent years in order not only to offer individual advice on vaccination, but also to make a vaccination offer themselves. Pharmacies in Rhineland-Palatinate that offer such a vaccination offer can be easily found at www.apoguide.de using a zip code search and the selected “flu vaccination” service.

“By increasing the vaccination rate, we are together helping to strengthen the health of the population and curb the spread of diseases,” says Petra Engel-Djabarian. The pharmacists’ association therefore calls on all citizens to find out about the flu vaccination early and to take advantage of it in doctor’s offices or pharmacies. Further information about the flu vaccination is available on the website www.impfopoint.de.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Pharmacists Association e. V. – LAV represents the interests of independent pharmacists in Rhineland-Palatinate. He is a contractual partner of the health insurance companies and concludes contracts with them. Of the almost 850 pharmacy managers, around 95 percent are voluntary members of the association.

Contact

Pharmacists’ Association Rhineland-Palatinate e. V. – LAV

Petra Engel-Djabarian

Terrassenstr. 18

55116 Mainz

06131 20491-0

