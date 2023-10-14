Flu vaccination, starting in Emilia-Romagna on Monday 16 October – Cheers

Donini: “Regional health service ready to go, vaccination strongly recommended for the frail, it is important to make them safe” Pediatricians of free choice are also ready to vaccinate, thanks to the agreement reached with the Region. The possibility of co-administration of the influenza vaccine with the anti-pneumococcal or anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been confirmed

October 11, 2023 – Emilia-Romagna ready to go with the influenza vaccination campaign and Monday 16 October, therefore almost 10 days earlier than last year, when the start was on the 24th: to set the organizational directions for vaccine administration and influenza surveillance, the use which it was sent to health authorities by General management of the Department of Health Policiesbased on the provisions of the ministry.

They are available 1 million doses of vaccine, which can increase up to 1,200,000 and be administered any time during the flu season even if the person shows up late, i.e. after 31 December 2023.

Also confirmed this year is the possibility of co-administration of the influenza vaccine with the anti-pneumococcal or anti-Covid-19 vaccine. And one is added news: thanks to the agreement signed between Region and trade union organisation of category, they are ready to vaccinate (voluntarily) even pediatricians of free choiceconsidering that the Ministry of Health has included healthy children from 6 months to 6 years in the categories to which free vaccination must be guaranteed.

Since a co-circulation of influenza viruses and Sars-Cov 2 is expected again this season, the campaign aims to strengthen further the offer and raise the coverage for the people at high risk, of all ages, due to pathological, physiological conditions (pregnancy) or occupational exposure. The goal is to reach the 75% of vaccination coverage, regarding seasonal influenza, in citizens aged 65 and over (age group for which Emilia-Romagna is in first place among the large Italian regions as a percentage of coverage), to improve the vaccination coverage among healthcare personnel e in the children at risk of complications due to the presence of pathologies.

“The regional health service is ready for the anti-flu campaign, and at the same time to continue vaccinating against Covid 19 – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. We thank all those who are part of this complex organizational machine, starting from healthcare personnel, general practitioners, free-choice paediatricians and pharmacists. It is essential to protect the most fragile, the elderly, the chronically ill, but also children at risk of complications due to the presence of pathologies. Equally important is the vaccination of healthcare personnel, to reduce the risk of transmission of infection in communities and ensure the sustainability of the regional healthcare service during the epidemic.”

Recipients of free vaccination

The flu vaccination is coming offered for free at people aged 60 or over years with particular regard to operators e residents of care facilitieswith or without chronic pathologies; pregnant womenregardless of gestational age or postpartum; doctors and healthcare personnel assistance in health, social-health and social-welfare facilities; subjects of any age hospitalized in long-term care facilities; people in the 6 month to 59 year age group with chronic pathologies who expose people to a high risk of flu-related complications or hospitalizations (including cohabitants); workers in public services of primary collective interest (law enforcement and civil protection forces in active service, including the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri, Military and Municipal Police; public transport, postal and communications personnel, emergency health services volunteers and public administration employees carrying out essential services); personnel who, for work reasons, is in contact with animals which could constitute a source of infection with non-human influenza viruses; volunteers in the social and health sector and blood donors. Furthermore, this year the ministry has included in the category of people to whom the free vaccine also healthy children aged 6 months to 6 years.

Local health authorities are particularly recommended to involve residential and semi-residential facilities for the elderly, disabled and vulnerable people to ensure vaccination for operators and guests.

Paid vaccination

The vaccine can be administered at the regional vaccination services to pay your request of interested parties to subjects healthy people in the age groups 7 years – 59 years, but only on the condition that the vaccination of the categories for which the ministry provides free active offer is guaranteed as a priority.

In these cases, since these are optional services and not included in the essential levels of assistance, the payment of is applied 22 euro a dose (including the cost of the vaccine supported by the regional health service).

Healthy citizens between 18-59 years old they can also be vaccinated at participating affiliated pharmacies and the service will be paid, as provided for by the national agreement.

Where to get vaccinated

The vaccine will be administered by the general practitioners participating in the 2023-2024 campaign, Hygiene and public health servicesi Community Paediatrics services, paediatricians of free choice; the participating affiliated pharmacies to the flu vaccination project, which will also continue to vaccinate against Covid-19. The centrality of professionals in informing and promoting better adherence to vaccination in patients and citizens is reiterated. The involvement of the medical specialists, in particular gynecologists and health professionals, for example the midwives, who can offer the opportunity to get vaccinated to their patients, pregnant women or mothers about to be discharged, if not yet vaccinated.

As for the vaccination by participating affiliated doctorsthe health companies will be able to evaluate it to facilitate the administration of the vaccine the possible made available of premises companies where the aforementioned doctors can participate in the vaccination campaign, in case there are real logistical difficulties in guaranteeing vaccination activity at their practices.

Compared to vaccinations at the pharmacy, on the basis of the agreement between the Region and the trade associations of the affiliated pharmacies, which have long offered support in the administration of anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the adult population, the administration of flu vaccines will be able to take place in the population entitled to the free service and also to people who are not entitled to it; citizens can get vaccinated in the pharmacy if they are adults, if they have already received similar types of vaccines in the past and if they are eligible for vaccination in the pharmacy following the completion of the pre-vaccination triage form (form already available on the site indicated below, to allow citizens to retrieve it, read it in advance and evaluate their suitability for vaccination at the pharmacy).

The list of participating pharmaciesin addition to all the useful information, is published and available on the Region’s website Anti-flu vaccine – Health (regione.emilia-romagna.it).

To know more

