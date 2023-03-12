Every year in autumn there is a call for influenza vaccination in Germany. It is also important in the context of Corona. Because of the protective measures, there have been hardly any cases of influenza in recent winters; the immune system of many people could be correspondingly poorly prepared for the pathogens. The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) at the Robert Koch Institute recommends influenza vaccination to all people over the age of 60, younger people with underlying diseases, pregnant women and those who are particularly vulnerable, such as medical staff.

The vaccination experts at Stiftung Warentest come to similar conclusions – although they also recommend vaccinating as many children and young people as possible. Otherwise, you can spread the infection because of your numerous social contacts. The table below gives an overview of our assessments including justification and those of the Stiko.

Tipp: Since this autumn, pharmacies have also been able to offer flu vaccinations as a standard service. As the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (ABDA) announced that corresponding regulations had been reached. So if a pharmacy near you offers this service, it can be an easy way to get vaccinated.

Recommendation of the Stiko for older people Since 2021, the Standing Vaccination Commission has recommended high-dose flu vaccines for over 60-year-olds. The remedy Efluelda is currently available. Like other flu vaccines, it contains four vaccine antigens, but in quadruple amounts. This should stimulate the immune system more, since it often reacts less strongly to vaccinations in old age.

The high-dose vaccines protect slightly better Is the innovation useful? Our vaccination experts reviewed the studies on the subject in autumn 2021. Accordingly, high-dose vaccines protect better against infection with flu than the previous ones – but slightly. Whether and how well flu complications such as hospital admissions due to pneumonia can be prevented has not yet been finally clarified.

Expect a little more side effects The high-dose vaccines obviously cause side effects somewhat more frequently than the previous vaccines. These include local reactions such as pain, redness, swelling at the injection site and other typical vaccination reactions such as fever, fatigue, muscle and joint pain. Such symptoms usually subside within a few days. In terms of serious side effects, there is no difference between the high and the low dose vaccines according to the data so far. Overall, serious complications from influenza vaccination are extremely rare.