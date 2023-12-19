Flu vaccine and diabetes: should those suffering from the disease protect themselves? – breaking latest news

The Importance of Flu Vaccination for People with Diabetes

As flu season approaches, it is important for people with chronic conditions to consider the potential risks associated with influenza. In particular, individuals with diabetes mellitus should be aware of the increased dangers posed by the flu and take necessary preventative measures.

According to diabetologist Patrizia Li Volsi of the Association of Diabetologists, individuals with diabetes are at a higher risk of experiencing flu-related complications, including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis, and respiratory failure. In fact, mortality and hospitalization rates for influenza are three times higher for individuals with diabetes compared to the general population, even after accounting for relevant confounding factors.

Furthermore, the flu can lead to increased blood glucose levels in individuals with diabetes, potentially exacerbating the condition. This makes it crucial for individuals with diabetes to consider getting the flu vaccination, as it can play a vital role in preventing flu-related complications.

A study published in the journal Vaccine revealed that flu vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization by approximately 25% for individuals with diabetes. Additionally, it can help keep blood sugar levels stable during flu syndrome, making it an important preventative measure.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people with diabetes should also take additional precautions to protect themselves from the flu. This includes regular hand washing, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, adequate water intake, physical activity, and regular sleep.

In conclusion, it is important for individuals with diabetes to be aware of the risks associated with influenza and take necessary preventative measures. By getting vaccinated and adopting healthy habits, individuals with diabetes can protect their health and reduce the risk of flu complications. Regular consultation with a doctor or diabetologist for adequate management of blood sugar levels during illness is also recommended.

Overall, awareness, effective prevention, and necessary precautions are essential in protecting the health of people with diabetes during flu season.

