Flu, WHO confirms the death of the first infected woman in China / She had H3N8 variant

Flu, WHO confirms the death of the first infected woman in China / She had H3N8 variant

The first woman infected with the H3N8 variant of the disease has diedinfluenza flu in China. The World Health Organization has confirmed the death of the patient, a 56-year-old from Guangdong province, who died after being hospitalized for severe pneumonia on March 3rd. In the WHO report on influenza, it is specified that it is of the first victim for the H3N8 variants. There are three cases confirmed by WHO of human infection with influenza A/H3N8 virus: the other two recovered after the infection.

The dead woman she had been infected on 22 February and her case was identified thanks to the Sars surveillance system. As explains theOMSthe 56-year-old suffered from multiple pathologies and was in contact with live poultry before infecting the disease. As confirmed by the World Health Organization, none of the woman’s close contacts developed an infection or had symptoms of the disease.

WHO recommendations

As the WHO points out, the virus H3N8 it is a different subtype of influenza A virus, unrelated to the H5N1 viruses currently spreading in wild birds and poultry worldwide. L’influenza flu it can be transmitted to humans following direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments. This virus would not have the ability to spread easily from person to person: for this reason, the risk is considered low, both in China and abroad.

Despite the risk that an epidemic develops is low, the WHO in the note underlined the importance of global surveillance which serves to detect the virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with influenza viruses. Contact with high-risk environments such as markets and live animal farms should also be avoided, live poultry or surfaces contaminated with bird feces. It is also important to wash your hands frequently using disinfectants and to use protection when in contact with animals.

