Fluorescent water in the Grand Canal. In the end the only ecoanxiety we have is for the green thugs – The Truth

5
- Fluorescent water in the Grand Canal. In the end, we have the only eco-anxiety for the green thugs The truth
- Venice, the Grand Canal turns green. The prefect convenes an emergency meeting: “Let’s monitor the criticisms… the Republic
- The water of the Grand Canal turns green: the video of the firefighters Daily fact
- Zaia: «The only danger is emulation. But Venice has become the scene of clamorous action. We have to protect it ilgazzettino.it
- Venice, the green lagoon Avvenire
- See full coverage on Google News
See also FGO Six Chapters Theater Edition Second Part "Camelot-Paladin; Agateram" at the end of September | 4Gamers