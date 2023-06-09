Fluoroquinolone antibiotics should be prescribed with caution

Why fluoroquinolone antibiotics are risky? According to Aifa for some undesirable effects. That is why they must be prescribed with great care. L’warning comes directly from the Italian Medicines Agency, in agreement with the European Medicines Agency. Both drug regulators warn that too often some doctors are prescribing these antibiotics “outside the recommended uses”.

Why fluoroquinolone antibiotics are risky: even permanent side effects

What’s the problem? This category of drugs has very rare, but equally serious side effects. Aifa defines them as “invalidating, long-lasting and potentially irreversible”. The Medicines Agency explained that the prescription must take place “only in the approved indications and after a careful assessment of the benefits and risks on the individual patient”.

What are fluoroquinolone antibiotics?

antibiotic resistance and also have serious side effects. Fluoroquinolones are antibacterial drugs that have bactericidal activity against various microorganisms. This is why they are defined as having a broad spectrum of action. Precisely for this characteristic, when they were discovered, there was great enthusiasm from the medical world . Over time, however, they have proven to be susceptible toand also have serious side effects.

The main fluoroquinolones are:

ciprofloxacin,

delafloxacin,

levofloxacin,

lomefloxacina -moxifloxacina,

norfloxacina,

ofloxacina,

pefloxacina,

prulifloxacina,

rufloxacin.

Why are fluoroquinolone antibiotics risky?

The side effects that concern Aifa and Ema mainly concern the musculoskeletal sector of our body. The reactions are different and important. It can range from tendinitis to even tendon rupture. Other side effects include:

difficulty walking,

tiredness,

cognitive decline,

sleep disorders,

pain in extremities,

neuropathy,

depression,

hallucinations,

psychosis,

sensory disturbances.

For which diseases should they not be prescribed?

Several scientific studies demonstrated these effects. Consequently, doctors should not prescribe them for patients who have had:

serious adverse reactions with a quinolone antibiotic,

patients with non-serious infections such as pharyngitis, tonsillitis and acute bronchitis,

mild to moderate infections, including uncomplicated cystitis, exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, acute bacterial rhinosinusitis and acute otitis media,

to prevent traveler’s diarrhea or recurring lower urinary tract infections.

These indications do not apply if the patient cannot take other antibiotics. Patients most at risk are the elderly, who also take corticosteroidspeople with kidney failuretransplant recipients.

