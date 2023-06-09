Fluoroquinolone antibiotics. The new indications from Aifa arrive for a correct prescription

“Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones are associated with very rare but serious, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible adverse reactions. These medicines must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful assessment of the benefits and risks on the individual patient”, underlines the Agency. THE AIFA NOTE

Here comes an important information note agreed with the European regulatory authorities and the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to provide healthcare professionals with information relating to recent studies where fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside the recommended uses.

Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones are associated with very rare but serious, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible adverse reactions. These medicinal products must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful evaluation of the benefits and risks on the individual patient.

Based on data from recent studies, fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside of their recommended uses.

Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones should NOT be prescribed for:

patients who have previously had serious adverse reactions with a quinolone or fluoroquinolone antibiotic;

minor or self-limiting infections (such as pharyngitis, tonsillitis and acute bronchitis);

mild to moderate infections (including uncomplicated cystitis, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute bacterial rhinosinusitis, and acute otitis media) unless other commonly recommended antibiotics for these infections are deemed inappropriate;

non-bacterial infections, e.g. non-bacterial (chronic) prostatitis;

prevent traveler’s diarrhea

recurring lower urinary tract infections.

Context of the security problem

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has strongly recommended limiting the use of fluoroquinolones to systemic and inhaled use following a review conducted at European level in 2018 to assess the risk of serious and long-lasting adverse reactions (which last, that is, months or years), disabling and potentially irreversible, which mainly affect the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. Following the EMA review, the use of fluoroquinolone medicines was significantly limited in 2019.

08 June 2023

