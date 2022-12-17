“Today as FNOMCEO we are in the square with our colleagues from the inter-union to show our solidarity, and to demonstrate our commitment to save the National Health Service”.

Likewise, we are in solidarity with the Fimmg family doctors who, at 5 pm, will visit for a quarter of an hour by candlelightto launch an alarm signal on the dramatic situation of general medicine”.

Thus the President of Fnomceo

the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Philip Ringsupon his arrival, together with the Vice-President Giovanni Leoni and to the Secretary Robert Monacoin Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome, where the demonstration “Let’s save public health” is underway, called by the Inter-union “United for health“.

The discomfort of doctors

explains, it is transversal to the profession: endless shifts, lack of personnel, suffocating bureaucracy, little recognition social and economic, assaults and accidents at work make it impossible to devote oneself to patients with due serenity.

On the contrary

malaise is transversal to all health professions. So much so that more and more professionals are leaving the National Health Service, choosing privatewhere it offers better working and living conditions, abroad or early retirement”.

The situation is dramatic

continues – the National Health Service, without professionals, risks disappearing. AND, which is worse, no one seems to notice. It seems that it is more important to build a structure, buy a tool than to enhance human capital”.

The National Health Fund

it has increased in recent years – he adds – but most of the resources are destined for the purchase of goods and services. That’s why we asked to bind 2 billion euros for professionals.

More and more leaving public health

only considering retirements, they will come outbetween now and 2027, 41,000 family doctors and medical managers, 50,000 if we consider all the doctors of the National Health Service.

And if all the doctors

who express the desire to escape from the public put it into practice, between retirements and resignations the number would rise to 100 thousand. But the National Health Service does not exist without the people, without the doctors, without the health professionals”.

The alternative

he concludes, it is a system where health care is increasingly entrusted to private individuals, cooperatives and insurance companies. This would create a increase in inequality and it would bring down those principles of universality, equality and fairness which, by governing our National Health Service, constitute the prerequisite for ensuring the country’s social cohesion”.

