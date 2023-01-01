news-txt”>

"Focus", the Mediaset thematic network at 35 of the remote control dedicated to dissemination and directed by Marco Costa, on Monday 2, 9 and 16 January, in prime time, offers three specials curated by Laura Pepe for a journey to discover the medical knowledge of the ancient Romans (and not only).



In ‘Potions, spells, drugs – Medicine in the ancient world‘, the antiquist and popularizer reveals how the doctors of Ancient Rome diagnosed, operated on, treated the most serious diseases and what were the interweavings between medicine, religion, popular beliefs and herbal practice.



Pepe also explains – through the study of historical sources and forensic science, applying them to skeletons from the Roman age – what today it is possible to understand about the state of health of those citizens, the diseases from which they died most frequently, their diet and the practices with which they ensured their own psychophysical well-being. (HANDLE).

