The Irccs Foundation Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta participated as the only Italian center in the international multicentre clinical study.

The promising results of an international multicenter clinical study on MRI-guided focused ultrasound to address the main motor symptoms of the Parkinson’s disease (Trial of Globus Pallidus Focused Ultrasound Ablation in Parkinson’s Disease), were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. As the only Italian center, the research took part in the research Irccs Foundation Carlo Besta Neurological Institute.

According to the data collected, “three months after treatment, 69% of study participants responded to therapy, compared to 32% of patients in the sham cohort, so seven out of ten people,” explains Dr. Roberto Eleopra, director of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences of the Besta. In the first neurological hospital in Italy, this treatment has been performed since 2019.

Eleopra continues: “MRgFUS is the acronym of Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound, an instrument acquired by our Foundation, thanks to the bequest of a donor to the Department of Neurosurgery directed by Professor Francesco DiMeco, which performs the ablation through focused ultrasound of a of the brain, identified by MRI with extreme precision. Through ultrasound, a small area of ​​the brain called the globus pallidus is blocked and this allows to improve the tremor and other symptoms of Parkinson’s “

Focused ultrasound uses real-time imaging-guided ultrasound energy to treat tissue deep in the body without incisions or radiation. The device used is similar to a helmet that emits ultrasound waves and focuses them to target the part of the brain associated with these Parkinson’s symptoms. At Besta the clinical results of the technique were astonishing. “We have exceeded 140 cases and the results are decidedly positive”, comments Dr. Eleopra.

Data from the recently published study show that study participants were randomly assigned, in a 3:1 ratio, to undergo either MRgFUS ablation or a sham procedure. After three months, 45 of 65 treated participants who completed follow-up responded to therapy (69%). Only 7 of 22 (32%) in the control group had a slight improvement, while in the treatment group, 30 of 39 participants (77%) continued to have a response at 12 months.

“Focused ultrasound ablation offers an option to patients who are unwilling to undergo the current standard of care treatment – ​​deep brain stimulation – because they consider it too invasive or risky,” he said Howard Eisenberg, professor of neurosurgery at the Medical University of Maryland, research coordinator -. This study provides evidence that adverse events were generally rare or, if they did occur, usually mild and transient.”

The trial study group is now engaged in a bilateral treatment study as Parkinson’s symptoms primarily affect both sides of the body. However, the authors state that longer and larger studies will be needed to determine the safety and long-term effects of this technique. The result was taken into consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration (Fda)which expanded the approval of the focused ultrasound device to include the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s patients with mobility, rigidity, or dyskinesia.

