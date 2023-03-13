Home Health Focused ultrasound for Parkinson’s: Promising results against motor symptoms in 7 out of 10 people
Health

Focused ultrasound for Parkinson’s: Promising results against motor symptoms in 7 out of 10 people

by admin
Focused ultrasound for Parkinson’s: Promising results against motor symptoms in 7 out of 10 people

The Irccs Foundation Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta participated as the only Italian center in the international multicentre clinical study.

The promising results of an international multicenter clinical study on MRI-guided focused ultrasound to address the main motor symptoms of the Parkinson’s disease (Trial of Globus Pallidus Focused Ultrasound Ablation in Parkinson’s Disease), were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. As the only Italian center, the research took part in the research Irccs Foundation Carlo Besta Neurological Institute.

Advertisements

According to the data collected, “three months after treatment, 69% of study participants responded to therapy, compared to 32% of patients in the sham cohort, so seven out of ten people,” explains Dr. Roberto Eleopra, director of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences of the Besta. In the first neurological hospital in Italy, this treatment has been performed since 2019.

Eleopra continues: “MRgFUS is the acronym of Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound, an instrument acquired by our Foundation, thanks to the bequest of a donor to the Department of Neurosurgery directed by Professor Francesco DiMeco, which performs the ablation through focused ultrasound of a of the brain, identified by MRI with extreme precision. Through ultrasound, a small area of ​​the brain called the globus pallidus is blocked and this allows to improve the tremor and other symptoms of Parkinson’s “

Focused ultrasound uses real-time imaging-guided ultrasound energy to treat tissue deep in the body without incisions or radiation. The device used is similar to a helmet that emits ultrasound waves and focuses them to target the part of the brain associated with these Parkinson’s symptoms. At Besta the clinical results of the technique were astonishing. “We have exceeded 140 cases and the results are decidedly positive”, comments Dr. Eleopra.

See also  "Here's what not to say to someone with anxiety"

Data from the recently published study show that study participants were randomly assigned, in a 3:1 ratio, to undergo either MRgFUS ablation or a sham procedure. After three months, 45 of 65 treated participants who completed follow-up responded to therapy (69%). Only 7 of 22 (32%) in the control group had a slight improvement, while in the treatment group, 30 of 39 participants (77%) continued to have a response at 12 months.

“Focused ultrasound ablation offers an option to patients who are unwilling to undergo the current standard of care treatment – ​​deep brain stimulation – because they consider it too invasive or risky,” he said Howard Eisenberg, professor of neurosurgery at the Medical University of Maryland, research coordinator -. This study provides evidence that adverse events were generally rare or, if they did occur, usually mild and transient.”

The trial study group is now engaged in a bilateral treatment study as Parkinson’s symptoms primarily affect both sides of the body. However, the authors state that longer and larger studies will be needed to determine the safety and long-term effects of this technique. The result was taken into consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration (Fda)which expanded the approval of the focused ultrasound device to include the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s patients with mobility, rigidity, or dyskinesia.

Nurse Times editorial team

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:
Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/
Facebook – NT
Twitter –

You may also like

“The downward spiral in care has stopped”

Rome, man shot dead at a petrol station

Over 60, which fruit is good for the...

Danger of confusing cosmetics: keep bath chocolates away...

The Milan-Salernitana 1-1 report cards: Ochoa à la...

Breastfeeding: “The whole miracle of breast milk cannot...

Milan-Salernitana, the moviola: the episode of the penalty...

Doctor called in the middle of the night,...

Sex: other than Viagra, better yoga or a...

Tajani and Crosetto: «Wagner Brigade behind the boom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy