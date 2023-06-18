Foggia fans set Lecco banner on fire

Tension rose at the Rigamonti-Ceppi stadium in Lecco, where around 4.30 pm in the sector hosting the Rossoneri fans, the banner celebrating 100 years of Lecco’s history was set on fire, removed a few minutes earlier. A long cloud of smoke rose.

The Lecco fans are outraged: “Congrats, you pieces of shit, animals, pigs” the voices in the background of UnicaTv’s Facebook live broadcast. Firefighters attended the scene. The situation has returned to normal.

A few hours earlier a Rossoneri fan had been surrounded by Nerazzurri fans, scolded and then punched from behind (read here).







