Foggia kills his 16-year-old daughter and a man: the perpetrator of the double homicide arrested

Tragedy in the Foggia area, where a 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of stabbing his 16-year-old daughter, Gessica, and a 51-year-old, Massimo de Santis, owner of a well-known bar in the village. The double homicide took place yesterday evening in via Togliatti, in Torremaggiore. According to what has been reconstructed, the young woman was hit while she was trying to protect her mother from the fury of the man, the woman was injured. After the assassination, the attacker filmed the scene with a mobile phone, the video was then circulated on social media.

The assault and the video

Among the most accredited hypotheses that of a motive for jealousy: the 51-year-old would have had an affair with the woman. According to an initial reconstruction, during her attack the girl shielded herself in an attempt to protect her 39-year-old mother, but she was shot and died during the rush to the hospital. The woman, however, managed to escape and call the police. After the double murder, the man filmed the victims with his cell phone. In the video, with very crude images that is circulating in some Whatsapp chats, the attacker also addresses his injured wife in Albanian.

The weapon, a kitchen knife



De Santis ran a well-known local bar. The 16-year-old, Gessica, was a high school student. Her five-year-old brother was temporarily entrusted to her uncles. Their mother, also originally from Albania, would not be in danger of life but she is hospitalized in Foggia, in a state of shock. 45-year-old Malaj worked as a baker. To kill De Santis and his daughter he used a kitchen knife, a weapon that has already been found.

Listen to friends and relatives of the victims

Investigators are listening to relatives and friends of the victims also to ascertain the context in which the double homicide took place. From the first investigations, the crime could be traced back to an alleged relationship that, according to Malaj, his wife, had with De Santis. For some people who knew the couple, Malaj’s was just an obsession that had no basis in reality.