Folic acid: benefits and where to find it

L’folic acid it is a fundamental vitamin for the proper functioning of our body. This water-soluble nutrient, also known as vitamin B9, plays a crucial role in DNA synthesis, red blood cell production and proper development of the nervous system, as well as embryonic tissues. In the following article, we’ll explore in detail the importance of folic acid to our health and how to make sure you’re getting adequate amounts of it in your diet.

Benefits

Folic acid offers a number of benefits to human health. Here are some of its key roles in our body:

Nervous system support : it is an essential vitamin for the correct development of the nervous system. During pregnancy, it is especially important for preventing neural tube defects in the fetus, such as spina bifida. Therefore, women of childbearing potential are often advised to take folic acid supplements before and during pregnancy.

: it is an essential vitamin for the correct development of the nervous system. During pregnancy, it is especially important for preventing neural tube defects in the fetus, such as spina bifida. Therefore, women of childbearing potential are often advised to take folic acid supplements before and during pregnancy. Production of red blood cells : Folic acid is involved in the synthesis of red blood cells in the bone marrow. A deficiency can lead to a form of anemia called anemia megaloblastica characterized by enlarged, immature red blood cells that cannot properly carry out their function of carrying oxygen in the body.

: Folic acid is involved in the synthesis of red blood cells in the bone marrow. A deficiency can lead to a form of anemia called characterized by enlarged, immature red blood cells that cannot properly carry out their function of carrying oxygen in the body. DNA synthesis: Folic acid is essential for DNA synthesis and repair. It helps regulate gene expression and ensure that cells grow and develop properly. Its importance is particularly evident during periods of rapid cell growth, such as infancy and pregnancy.

Sources of folic acid

To ensure adequate intake of this vitamin, it is important to include foods rich in this vitamin in your diet. The following foods are good sources:

Dark green leafy vegetables : spinach, kale, rocket, romaine lettuce, artichokes, beetroot.

: spinach, kale, rocket, romaine lettuce, artichokes, beetroot. Legumes : beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas.

: beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas. Fruit : citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit), avocados, bananas.

: citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit), avocados, bananas. Whole grains : wholemeal pasta, wholemeal bread, wholemeal cereals.

: wholemeal pasta, wholemeal bread, wholemeal cereals. Nights and semis : almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds.

: almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds. Carne : liver, chicken, turkey.

: liver, chicken, turkey. Egg : An excellent source of folic acid, protein and other essential nutrients.

: An excellent source of folic acid, protein and other essential nutrients. Dairy products: milk, cheese, yoghurt.

Folic acid deficiency

Folic acid deficiency can have negative health consequences. Some symptoms include anemia, fatigue, irritability and gastrointestinal problems. Additionally, prolonged deficiency can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, neural tube defects in newborns, and neurological problems.

People who may be at risk of folic acid deficiency include women of childbearing potential, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with gastrointestinal disease that affects nutrient absorption, chronic alcoholics, and people taking certain medications such as antiepileptics and methotrexate.

Supplements

In some cases, it may be necessary to take folic acid supplements to ensure adequate intake of this vitamin. The supplements are available without a prescription and can be an effective solution for people who cannot get enough folic acid through their diet. However, it is important to always consult a healthcare professional before starting any type of supplementation.

Conclusion

Folic acid is an essential vitamin for our well-being. It plays a vital role in the proper development of the nervous system, in the production of red blood cells and in the synthesis of DNA. It’s important to make sure you’re consuming a balanced diet that includes dark green leafy vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, and animal proteins. In some cases, it may be necessary to consider taking supplements, especially during pregnancy or in the presence of specific deficiencies. Always remember to consult a healthcare professional for a personalized assessment of your nutritional needs.

Sources:

Image credits: